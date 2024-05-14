we.trade selected IBM as its technology partner in part due to the company’s deep expertise and experience working with the financial services sector. The company was also impressed by IBM’s global reach, which enables it to implement complex projects all over the world – this is vital to accommodate we.trade’s global ambitions. IBM’s ability to develop and support all aspects of the platform, unlike competitors, was another key differentiating factor.

we.trade works closely with IBM Blockchain Services to implement and operate the platform. At the start the IBM team carried out a functional analysis of the company’s requirements and held a series of discussions in order to gain a clear picture of we.trade’s aims for the platform. The team established a minimum viable network, before progressing to a commercial platform in production.

Cudden notes that IBM is a natural partner for this project for several reasons. “Firstly, they have an excellent relationship with the major players in the banking sector,” he says. “This is key, because to attract more corporates and bring greater liquidity to the platform in the long term, we need banks to have faith in the underlying system. We believe there is no more trusted partner in the financial services industry than IBM.”

Cudden continues: “Secondly, we were attracted from the start to the strengths of the IBM Cloud. By the nature of our business, we needed a cloud environment that was flexible and scalable, with high availability and a truly global reach. The IBM Cloud was the obvious choice.”

Cudden reports that he has been very impressed with the way the IBM Blockchain Services team has worked. “While there were a few other companies operating in this space who launched before we did, we.trade has saved 9 – 12 months by working with IBM, and has come to market before all of our competitors,” he says. “This is due, in large part, to the speed and professionalism of IBM Blockchain Services.”

Cudden notes that it’s natural to encounter unexpected challenges when implementing a project as groundbreaking as the we.trade platform. “However, the IBM team has been extremely valuable in that they set the tone for the entire project,” he says. “They were very responsive and agile in the way they helped us overcome any issues that arose.”