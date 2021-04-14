As businesses dealing with cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets adjust to a new and unusual sense of normal, having ecosystem-level collaboration and optimization is essential for sustaining continual growth. This is true for both startups and those that already have years of experience in the blockchain development services.
Our blockchain consulting services experts specialize in NFT, web3, software development, ledger technology and app development. We can help you with dapp development and can assist you in determining the best blockchain strategy for your business. We can help you build a scalable, enterprise-grade distributed system for your purposes, using a proven network design framework that drives operational agility while opening new revenue streams.
Optimize multiparty workflows around trusted data and accelerate performance across your value chain and metaverse crypto projects.
Streamline shared processes, enhance accountability, organize with DeFi, eliminate intermediaries, minimize disputes, automate reconciliation tasks and improve functionality.
Increase brand trust and sales with product authenticity and open new marketplaces with asset tokenization.
Who owns the network? Who owns the data? Our blockchain experts and consultants can help you design an operational model for the members of your business network, delivering benefits that are fair, democratic, transparent and built to evolve.
How does the network make money? The design of your blockchain network business model will include appropriate monetization and incentives to stimulate collaboration between members and generate network effects.
How do the benefits of blockchain help people in fintech work smarter and better? We design human experiences to inspire mass adoption of new digital products and services, while assuring privacy, trust and security.
The most challenging part about building a blockchain for business network is the business part itself. Learn more about IBM’s industry-leading approach to building business networks and business processes tailored specifically to help blockchain development companies or those focused on developing blockchain applications.
As COVID-19 began to spread, IBM started moving to counter that attack, putting the power of IBM Blockchain® to work on the public health crisis of our time. Discover why blockchain is one of our most effective weapons against emergencies such as pandemics.
Designed to bring better information and more transparency to the world of intellectual property, IPwe uses the power of Watson AI to enable tokenization and diversification for patent owners. Brought to you by IBM, which holds more patents than any other company.
What’s been received, what has not and who’s to say? Working closely with IBM Blockchain, The Home Depot now has real-time visibility into its inventory, with quick access to shared and trusted information on goods throughout its shipping and receiving process. This helps reduce the number of vendor disputes and accelerates dispute resolution.
To keep pace with 5G, Syniverse and IBM Blockchain Services have created a clearing and settlement solution for the wireless industry. Learn how the business and technical experts of IBM Blockchain Services helped them get started.
Industry leaders are using specialized applications of IBM Blockchain to remove friction, build trust and unlock new value across industries and around the globe. Select your segment to see how to overcome the challenges you face today.
