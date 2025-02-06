“Before AirEM, more projects worked in a waterfall model than in an agile working mode,” says Krämer. “With AirEM being a successful example, we increased the share of projects working agile.”

“AirEM was certainly not just a product transformation for Lufthansa.com end users, but also a transformation for the collaboration within our organization,” adds Auer.

“First, it was between our business department and the IT side: previously, with the waterfall methodology, there were more silos,” Auer continues. “The business and IT departments began working together during the RFP and procurement process. The second transformation was tackling the integration of the different airline units across the departments to bring organizational teams together. Lastly, for the development partners — design agencies and IT partners as well as all the other stakeholders in the project — it was very important to create a ‘one-team’ spirit so that everyone felt committed to the success of the project.”

IBM and Lufthansa Group jointly shaped a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) team setup starting in 2019 while creating the new Lufthansa.com. There were many “pizza nights” as the team moved from waterfall to agile and faced their first go-live. The companies have worked together collaboratively as one team since then.

As additional airlines were onboarded to the AirEM platform over time, the SAFe methodology was fully implemented to increase employee engagement and efficiency, while speeding time to market for new features.

More than 120 different business and IT stakeholders from Lufthansa Group and five different vendors (including IBM) met together for three days every 10 weeks for product increment planning (PI Planning) to define the scope for the next 10 weeks. The team does daily stand ups as well as retrospectives where they reflect on the previous two-week sprint to consider what went well, what could be improved and what should they stop. The goal of this “inspect and adapt” exercise is to learn fast. They also have reviews every two weeks where the team presents their achievements and impediments: transparency is a key agile principle that enables them to adapt to change.

Lufthansa Group and IBM continue to collaborate to enhance the platform with new features to improve the customer experience. Using Agile Release Trains, multiple independent but aligned development teams work in parallel on new features across all websites on the same platform.

Additionally, the AirEM project has become a reference case for how to run large projects using agile principles within other Lufthansa Group organizations. “We learned a lot throughout the last two years,” explains Krämer. “The way we collaborated on Lufthansa.com was a blueprint for other projects to be set up in the same manner.”

Related to lessons learned, Auer says, “Some of the key success factors of the AirEM project include defining core goals and remembering to stay flexible; keeping management involved, and above all never losing focus on the end-user.”