The successful collaboration between IBM Consulting and the client resulted in the approval of a proof of concept (POC) to develop a cloud-based portal for CA-MMIS. The success of the POC built confidence in cloud technology, proving that the collaborative method between DHCS and IBM of co-creating an IT system was possible and beneficial for all. The IBM and DHCS teams ensured that the portal was user-centric and efficient. Further, the DHCS and IBM teams challenged status quo ways of doing business so that inefficient business processes do not carry over into modern technology solutions. Examples include transition from paper-based business processes to fully electronic and business processes with little to no value were decommissioned. Business processes that previously took weeks and months, with considerable human effort now takes minutes with minimal or zero human-interaction. Robust security measures were implemented to meet HIPAA compliance standards. The portal demonstrated the benefits of cloud technology, such as faster time-to-market and efficient deployment, and also showed that IBM could deliver innovative and transformative work, which inspired the client to consider migrating its entire CA-MMIS application suite to the cloud.

Some of the achievements with CA-MMIS hybrid cloud journey:

96.7% Medi-Cal user volume on cloud

60% daily business transaction volume on cloud

76% legacy EOS/EOL applications migrated to cloud

30% delivery cost reduction from inception of cloud journey

5 new programs leveraging hybrid cloud

2+ average features deployed per week

Over 3,100 organizations adopted paperless processes

Numerous Business processes redesign and enforced through automated workflows

IBM Consulting also recognized the potential of cloud technology to improve operations and efficiency. That’s why the development, maintenance, operations and infrastructure teams worked with the client team to develop a roadmap for migrating to a more secure, multi-tenant IBM Z® Cloud. Using OpenShift® on AWS and RedHat®, the team that started with a proof of concept sparked a broader transformation. This resulted in the migration of more than 30 functions from legacy systems to AWS cloud platform with the remaining functional apps in the pipeline for migration.

The features developed for the provider portal, such as single sign-on and shared cost applications, have been successfully deployed and made available to all active provider organizations. The initiative has onboarded over 30,000 providers and helped the provider and submitter communities with faster service turnaround time, for example resetting PINs in real time instead of taking 30 days. The initiative also delivered new capabilities for CA-MMIS organization user management, electronic migration of paper records and scalable frameworks, all on a high availability and performant system.

The successful partnership between IBM Consulting and the client has not only transformed the customized CA-MMIS legacy system and enhanced it with the latest technology and framework, but also set a new standard for innovation and collaboration in the industry. By embracing AWS cloud technology and a user-centric approach, the project has delivered significant value and paved the way for future digital transformation initiatives within the CA-MMIS program.

By modernizing the CA-MMIS system and improving the provider portal, this project directly impacts the lives of Californians. Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right for all, and the Medi-Cal program plays a vital role in ensuring that millions of low-income and vulnerable individuals receive the care they need. Streamlined claims processing and reduced administrative burdens for providers lead to faster and more efficient access to care. Furthermore, enhanced data security and privacy protect the sensitive information of Medi-Cal beneficiaries, while improved communication and collaboration between providers and the state facilitate better coordination of care and ultimately promote improved health outcomes for beneficiaries.