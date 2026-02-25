For years, stolen credentials were king—the hacker’s attack vector of choice. Until now. The 2026 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index reveals a surge in the exploitation of public-facing applications, overtaking identity-based attacks as the top initial access vector. Why are threat actors changing their tactics so dramatically—and what does it mean for defenders?
In this episode of Security Intelligence, panelists Claire Nuñez, Chris Caridi and Joe Xatruch break down the biggest findings from the latest Threat Intelligence Index, plus:
All that and more—on Security Intelligence.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
