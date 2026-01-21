In this episode of Security Intelligence, panelists Jake Paulson, Stephanie Carruthers and Matt Cerny dig into how AI-driven threats—phishing, deepfakes and disinformation—are reshaping the cyberthreat landscape. Organizations, too, are adopting AI tools to help detect these attacks.

But even in the era of AI, people are ultimately our first and last lines of defense. And all too often, we don’t give them what they need to succeed. How do we help human beings adapt to the increased speed, scale and impact of AI threats?

The answer, our panel argues, isn’t more checkbox training or prettier slides. It’s realistic, immersive training that builds muscle memory, confidence under stress and decision-making skills for moments when things don’t go according to plan.

We talk about:

00:00 — Introduction

Introduction 01:48 — AI phishing, deepfakes and modern social engineering tactics

AI phishing, deepfakes and modern social engineering tactics 09:19 — Why humans are still the primary attack surface—and the strongest defense

Why humans are still the primary attack surface—and the strongest defense 17:03 — The difference between tabletop exercises and cyber range training

The difference between tabletop exercises and cyber range training 22:00 — How immersive simulations prepare teams for real incident response pressure

How immersive simulations prepare teams for real incident response pressure 42:00 — Why preparedness matters more than awareness in the age of AI attacks

Because when AI accelerates attacks, training determines the outcome.

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.