Data security and protection solutions  

Protect data across hybrid clouds and simplify compliance requirements

Bring AI security and AI governance teams together 

Gartner® Market Guide for AI TRiSM shares guidance on bringing teams together.

Protect critical data

Data is the lifeblood of every organization. As your organization’s data footprint expands across various cloud providers, SaaS applications and endpoints, your risk of a data breach also increases. Hackers and cybercriminals are seeking to exploit security vulnerabilities to access sensitive data that is spread across multiple cloud data centers and data stores. 

Data security and compliance are two sides of the same coin. Complex compliance regulations, such as DORA, GDPR, CCPA, SOX, PCI, HIPAA and others, all have the same purpose: preventing unauthorized access to customers’ and users’ sensitive information.

Comprehensive data security solutions, whether implemented on premises or in a hybrid cloud, help you gain greater visibility and insights to investigate and remediate cyberthreats. These solutions can enforce security policies and access controls in near real time and help you meet regulatory compliance requirements, improving your data security posture.

 See why IBM Guardium Data Security Center was named as a leader by KuppingerCole
Benefits
Discover data security vulnerabilities in real time

Does your security team know where your critical data resides and who has access to it?  The key steps in protecting sensitive data include automating visibility, controlling access policies and implementing ongoing monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and risks before they lead to breaches, ransomware and other cyberattacks.
Secure your data to prevent a catastrophic breach

Support a zero trust approach to data management with an integrated suite of capabilities, including automatically created and securely isolated data copies, that can tackle cybersecurity gaps in on-premises or hybrid cloud deployments. 
Help simplify regulatory compliance

Addressing the growing number of privacy mandates is difficult enough; keeping up with reporting can be another hardship for your team. Simplify the process with automation, analytics and activity monitoring. 

Unlock trustworthy AI with integrated governance and security

Join live webinar to unify security and governance teams for secure, trusted AI implementation.

Data security and protection solutions

The digital era has increased the use of cloud infrastructure and cloud applications for every organization. The expanding data footprint, continued digital transformation and cloud migration have increased the organizations’ attack surface. As a result, while organizations have gained scale and efficiency, they now have a greater need for data security. Organizations need data security that covers their data on premises, in the cloud infrastructure, and in SaaS apps—and that integrates with their enterprise security systems.

With data breaches costing global organizations millions on average, it's critical to understand all your repositories for structured and unstructured data, where they reside, who can access them, what needs to be encrypted, what is the flow of this data, and what potential misconfigurations exist. These foundational solutions lay the groundwork for robust data security posture management.
IBM Power E1080 engineer working in Data Center
Data resilience
Flash storage solutions for storage data protection and cyber resilience promote operational continuity, better performance and lower infrastructure costs.
Office desk. Close-up of busy male hand typing on keyboard while sitting at his working place in the office. Office desk
Data privacy
Address compliance with privacy mandates, build trust with your stakeholders, and stand out from your competitors as data privacy concerns continue to drive new regulations.
In the System Control Room Female Head of the Department Crosses Arms and Thinks Standing with Her Back to the Camera. In the Background Multiple Screens Showing Interactive Data.
Cloud data security
Protect your enterprise hybrid cloud environment confidently with a cohesive security program, from authentication and access management to threat containment.
Case study
IBM and Westfield: Protecting client data with proactive security

Westfield Insurance implemented IBM Guardium and IBM QRadar to support its customers and enable business growth. By collaborating with IBM Security, the insurance company aims to ensure its long-term viability by protecting policyholders’ sensitive and personal data.

 Learn more about Guardium Book a live demo now
Related services
Engineer badging in to enter a secure server room featuring the IBM z16
Data and application security services
Improve security with our fully integrated secure devops and threat modeling services. Discover and classify data, deploy and manage data protection and encryption.
Computer Science Female Engineer Working under Important Project on Personal Computer Showing Infrastructure Infographics and Data.Telecommunications Control Monitoring Room with People Working.
Cloud data security services
Get the cloud security experts on your side to help strengthen your information security as you migrate workloads to the cloud to unlock new opportunities.
Modern interior of server room in datacenter. IT Engineer in Action Configuring Servers.
Encryption and cryptography for data protection
Retain full control of your organization’s sensitive data that is accessed, stored and transmitted by other parties with a combination of technologies and expertise from IBM and IBM Business Partners.
Related products IBM Guardium® Data Security Center
Protect your data from current and emerging risks, including AI and cryptographic attacks, through a unified experience.
IBM Guardium® Data Protection
Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere. Discover and classify data and data sources, monitor user activity and respond to threats in real time.
IBM Guardium® Data Encryption
Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments: your files, databases and applications. Address data security and privacy regulations, and control encryption keys for cloud-based data.
IBM Guardium® Discover and Classify
Implement zero trust-based data discovery and data classification for greater visibility, context and insight into your data—structured or unstructured, at rest or in motion.
IBM Guardium® Key Lifecycle Manager
Protect your data with a centralized encryption key management solution that reduces costs and improves operational efficiency.
IBM Guardium® Vulnerability Assessment
Understand your security posture by scanning your data infrastructure to detect vulnerabilities, cyberthreats and security gaps.
Resources Cost of a Data Breach Report
Be better equipped to detect and respond to the expanding threat landscape. See the latest report to get insights and recommendations on how to save time and limit losses.
5 common data security pitfalls
Learn how to improve your data security and compliance posture.
Data security across multiple environments
Learn more about overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world.
A strong data security foundation gives your enterprise the confidence to thrive in today’s digital economy. Learn how the Guardium family of products and IBM Data Security Services can help your enterprise protect its most valuable asset.
Data security software

Achieve smarter data security with visibility, automation and scalability.

 Book a Guardium demo Data security services

Let IBM experts help you avoid security breaches and protect sensitive data.

 Explore data security services Data privacy solutions

Strengthen data privacy protection, build customer trust and grow your business.

 Explore data privacy solutions