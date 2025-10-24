Trust by design: Embedding Governance into AI at Banco do Brasil

Across industries, AI adoption is accelerating—but so are the risks. In particular, financial institutions operate in high-stakes environments where the cost of failure is measured in lost trust, regulatory penalties and reputational damage.



According to IBM research:

73% of IT leaders are concerned about biased outcomes

are concerned about biased outcomes 79% worry about security vulnerabilities in AI systems

in AI systems Less than 30% of CROs and CFOs feel their organizations are adequately addressing compliance risks

The inherent complexity of managing AI systems amplifies these concerns. Organizations today operate within multifaceted stakeholder environments that include compliance officers, risk managers, IT leaders and data scientists. The absence of standardized documentation—combined with the manual nature of oversight processes—makes it difficult to scale AI initiatives efficiently.

At the same time, regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act, ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF are evolving rapidly, requiring constant adaptation. Furthermore, the opaque behavior of AI models underscores the need for streamlined processes and technologies that promote explainability and auditability—helping address board-level concerns and avoid or mitigate costly non-compliance fines.

This context makes it clear: governance is a strategic necessity.