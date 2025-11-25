How UFC uses governance to deepen the integrity of AI-generated narratives

In the high-octane world of mixed martial arts, storytelling is everything. For the UFC, delivering real-time insights and compelling narratives across more than 40 live events isn’t just a content challenge; it’s a business imperative.

But as the organization embraced generative AI and agentic systems to automate and scale its storytelling, new challenges emerged: Could AI misrepresent fighters or introduce bias? Would generated content be explainable and auditable? How could UFC ensure compliance with emerging AI regulations?

Agentic AI, which enables autonomous decision-making and task execution, is transforming industries. By 2028, Gartner predicts that one third of enterprise interactions will involve agentic AI systems. But with autonomy comes complexity. Risks like hallucinations, bias, untraceable actions and security vulnerabilities are no longer theoretical—they are operational threats.

By focusing on quality AI governance, the UFC prevents flaws and promotes integrity as it scales agentic AI use.