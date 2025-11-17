Infosys is committed to shaping an AI ecosystem that scales responsibly and delivers measurable value. With AI becoming central to both enterprise operations and client offerings, Infosys saw a strategic opportunity to strengthen governance and elevate their innovation agenda.

To support this vision, Infosys was looking to unify cross-functional collaboration, streamline oversight across a diverse and expanding use case portfolio, and embed smarter risk management. As adoption accelerated, the need grew for scalable processes that could offer real-time compliance visibility, support consistent assessments and simplify AI lifecycle management enterprise-wide.