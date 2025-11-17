Unlocking enterprise-wide AI innovation with Infosys Topaz™ and watsonx.governance, helping ensure trust, compliance and speed at scale
Infosys is committed to shaping an AI ecosystem that scales responsibly and delivers measurable value. With AI becoming central to both enterprise operations and client offerings, Infosys saw a strategic opportunity to strengthen governance and elevate their innovation agenda.
To support this vision, Infosys was looking to unify cross-functional collaboration, streamline oversight across a diverse and expanding use case portfolio, and embed smarter risk management. As adoption accelerated, the need grew for scalable processes that could offer real-time compliance visibility, support consistent assessments and simplify AI lifecycle management enterprise-wide.
To realize their vision for responsible AI at scale, Infosys implemented an AI management system (AIMS), powered by Infosys Topaz™ and built with the IBM® watsonx.governance® toolkit. Infosys was one of the first IT services companies to be globally recognized for alignment with ISO 42001. The AIMS evaluates, approves and manages AI models in line with the ISO 42001 standard for the development and ethical use of AI systems, bringing together automated workflows, dynamic risk assessments and centralized oversight across internal, client-facing and third-party AI use cases. It integrates seamlessly with Infosys’ internal systems, enabling use case segregation by stakeholder group and embedding governance early in the development lifecycle through AI Review Board (AIRB) approvals. Risk categorization is automated in alignment with the ISO 42001 standard and the EU AI Act, with prefilled compliance questionnaires streamlining assessments.
With their AIMS, powered by Infosys Topaz™ Responsible AI and watsonx.governance, Infosys has redefined how AI is governed at scale—combining automation, agility and regulatory rigor into a single, enterprise-wide framework. The result is a high-performance governance model that enables innovation with confidence while meeting the demands of a fast-evolving AI landscape.
Key business outcomes include:
By institutionalizing its AIMS, Infosys has set a new enterprise standard for AI governance—scalable, transparent and built for the future of responsible AI—to maximize the ROI for their AI initiatives. With this robust foundation in place, Infosys and IBM are now bringing this proven governance model to market, helping clients implement responsible AI at scale through Infosys Topaz™ delivery expertise, and supported by watsonx.governance.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, enabling clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, Infosys expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. With Infosys Topaz™, an AI-first offering to accelerate business value for global enterprises using generative AI, Infosys helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises and communities to create value from unprecedented innovations, pervasive efficiencies and connected ecosystems. It brings the advantage of over 12,000 AI assets, more than 150 pretrained AI models, 10 plus AI platforms steered by AI-first specialists and data strategists, and a “responsible by design” approach that’s uncompromising on ethics, trust, privacy, security and regulatory compliance. Visit www.infosystopaz.com to learn more.
Discover how Infosys Topaz™ and IBM watsonx.governance can help your organization accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable AI workflows, and learn how to get started with a live demo.
