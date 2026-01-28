OpenClaw and Moltbook are extremely cool. They’re also extremely dangerous. And they tell us just how far AI agent security has to go. In this episode of Security Intelligence, Dave McGinnis, Seth Glasgow and Evelyn Anderson unpack how locally run AI agents are becoming a brand-new attack surface, and why defenders may be underestimating the risks. From misconfigured agent databases leaking API keys, to malicious “skills” that can quietly hijack trusted systems, we explore what happens when powerful AI tools are treated like just another app.
We also dig into a growing signal problem across cybersecurity:
Along the way, our panel debates a deeper question: Is AI a gift or a curse for security pros?
All that and more on Security Intelligence
Segments:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Secure AI models and AI agents. Automatically discover shadow AI. Unify teams for trustworthy AI.
Protect enterprise data across its lifecycle and simplify compliance requirements
Explore the 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity, your comprehensive, curated source for educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and other resources on cybersecurity.