What cybersecurity pros need to know about OpenClaw and Moltbook

OpenClaw and Moltbook are extremely cool. They’re also extremely dangerous. And they tell us just how far AI agent security has to go. In this episode of Security Intelligence, Dave McGinnis, Seth Glasgow and Evelyn Anderson unpack how locally run AI agents are becoming a brand-new attack surface, and why defenders may be underestimating the risks. From misconfigured agent databases leaking API keys, to malicious “skills” that can quietly hijack trusted systems, we explore what happens when powerful AI tools are treated like just another app.

We also dig into a growing signal problem across cybersecurity:

  • Why AI-generated “slop” is overwhelming bug bounty programs.
  • Why NIST may stop enriching vulnerabilities in the National Vulnerability Database.

Along the way, our panel debates a deeper question: Is AI a gift or a curse for security pros? 

All that and more on Security Intelligence

Segments:

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 01:03 - OpenClaw and the AI agent attack surface
  • 16:49 - Will AI slop end bug bounties?
  • 26:49 - Big changes to NIST’s NVD
  • 35:27 - The problem with vibe coded malware

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
