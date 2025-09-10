Security Intelligence

Watch the latest episode
About the series

A weekly podcast combining the latest cybersecurity news and in-depth conversations with practitioners in the field.

Every Wednesday, our news roundups feature an expert panel of professionals breaking down the most important stories of the moment, from the latest malware and attack trends to promising new tools and techniques.

And look out for bonus episodes once a month, featuring longform interviews with cybersecurity's most insightful voices, sharing real-world stories of their work.

 
Subscribe today Apple podcast YouTube Spotify Casted
The first episode is now available

How are defenders dealing with vibe hacking, HexStrike AI, Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters and cybersecurity's RAT problem? Listen to Security Intelligence to find out. 

Episode 01: Vibe hacking, HexStrike AI and the latest scheme from Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters
A digital graphic promoting the 'Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025'. The design features a futuristic setting with glowing, translucent cubes in blue and purple hues. Visible text includes the title and a call-to-action to download the report.

Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

 

AI is becoming a security risk. Are you covered?

 

 

Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

Meet our experts

Matt Kosinski

Enterprise Technology and Security Writer, Podcaster
Jeff Crume

Distinguished Engineer, Master Inventor Data and AI Security Architect

Related resources

Close up to a person writing code on a laptop
We can't stop social engineering for good, but we can fight back Continue reading
Shot of Dr. Darío Gil, SVP and Director of IBM Research
What is social engineering?
An email that seems to be from a trusted coworker requesting sensitive information, a threatening voicemail claiming to be from the IRS are just a few examples of social engineering.
Abstract representation of organized systems
What is cybersecurity?
By one estimate, cybercrime will cost the world economy USD 10.5 trillion per year by 2025.
What is cloud security?
Dive deep with Nataraj Nagaratnam from IBM Cloud® as he explains cloud security and how enterprises can incorporate it into their business operations.

Stay ahead with the latest tech news

 

Weekly insights, research and expert views on Al, security, automation, data and infrastructure—all curated in the Think Newsletter.

 

 

Subscribe today
Stay connected with us!

 

 

 Subscribe to YouTube playlist Subscribe to our newsletter