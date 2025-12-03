Just how big a deal is React2Shell? Depending on who you ask, it’s either a Log4Shell-level event or just another average, everyday application security vulnerability. Patch and move on.

This week, on Security Intelligence, panelists Sridhar Muppidi, Claire Nuñez and Ian Molloy weigh in on the contentious debate that React2Shell has sparked. However it shakes out, one thing is for sure: the response to this vulnerability has been anything but typical.

We also dive into:

13:01 – Whether malicious LLMs like WormGPT live up to the hype

23:40 – How hackers can lock you out of your Gmail account by changing your age

34:09 – What happens when two different threat actors attack you at the same time

42:37 – Why cybersecurity pros should care about solar radiation grounding 6,000 flights

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.