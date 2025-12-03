Just how big a deal is React2Shell? Depending on who you ask, it’s either a Log4Shell-level event or just another average, everyday application security vulnerability. Patch and move on.
This week, on Security Intelligence, panelists Sridhar Muppidi, Claire Nuñez and Ian Molloy weigh in on the contentious debate that React2Shell has sparked. However it shakes out, one thing is for sure: the response to this vulnerability has been anything but typical.
We also dive into:
All that and more on Security Intelligence.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.