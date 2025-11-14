Does Gemini 3 live up to the hype? This week on Mixture of Experts, we analyze the release of Google’s Gemini 3 model. Next, OpenAI released a new benchmark about the impact of AI on the economy, GDPval. We debate AI automation and the job market. Then, we always talk AI agents, today we discuss some great innovations coming out of IBM Research and more. Finally, Anthropic disrupted an AI-led cyberattack, what does this mean for AI agents and malicious actions? Join host Tim Hwang and our AI experts Marina Danilevsky, Merve Unuvar and Gabe Goodhart on this week’s Mixture of Experts to learn more.
