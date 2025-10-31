Would you trust a humanoid robot to unload your dishwasher? This week on Mixture of Experts, we revisit 1X NEO, a new humanoid robot, as it finally enters the home, seeking to automate tasks. How far are we from this reality? Next, Japan’s copyright dispute with Sora 2, we discuss how AI training, synthetic data and IP are all impacting AI models. Finally, are there too many AI alliances? Our experts analyze the OpenAI and AWS partnership and what it means for AI infrastructure and multi-cloud strategies. Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Ambhi Ganesan, Ash Minhas and Sandi Besen on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Intro

01:10 – Perplexity integrates with Snapchat, Coinbase AI agents, Instacart AI assistants and Google AI chips go to space

02:16 – 1X NEO humanoid robot



15:23 – Sora 2 copyright

26:49 – OpenAI and AWS partnership

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.