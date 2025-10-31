1X NEO humanoid robot enters the home

Watch the episode

Would you trust a humanoid robot to unload your dishwasher? This week on Mixture of Experts, we revisit 1X NEO, a new humanoid robot, as it finally enters the home, seeking to automate tasks. How far are we from this reality? Next, Japan’s copyright dispute with Sora 2, we discuss how AI training, synthetic data and IP are all impacting AI models. Finally, are there too many AI alliances? Our experts analyze the OpenAI and AWS partnership and what it means for AI infrastructure and multi-cloud strategies. Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Ambhi Ganesan, Ash Minhas and Sandi Besen on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:00 – Intro
  • 01:10 – Perplexity integrates with Snapchat, Coinbase AI agents, Instacart AI assistants and Google AI chips go to space
  • 02:16 – 1X NEO humanoid robot
  • 15:23 – Sora 2 copyright
  • 26:49 – OpenAI and AWS partnership

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted
Explore more episodes Anthropic’s TPU move and NVIDIA’s Starcloud
This Halloween edition of Mixture of Experts dives into AI news: Anthropic’s billion-dollar TPU deal, NVIDIA’s space-bound data centers, OpenAI’s ChatGPT safety updates and a new paper on insuring AGI. Join Tim Hwang and panelists for expert insights on AI governance and the future of compute.
ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI’s new web browser
This week on Mixture of Experts, we break down ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI’s new AI-powered web browser, and its impact on search. Plus, Andrej Karpathy’s AGI timeline, DeepSeek’s new OCR breakthrough, and whether your AI can get “brain rot.
OpenAI, Oracle and AMD shake up AI
Explore the latest in AI: CAISI’s critical evaluation of DeepSeek, Reflection AI’s USD 2B fundraise for an open frontier lab, Oracle Cloud’s AMD pivot, and a VC fund run entirely by AI agents.

You might like

3D render of several pieces and objects in spiral shape
Artificial intelligence

Explore more AI content
Isometric 3D render of watsonx Orchestrate logo
The 2025 Guide to Prompt Engineering

Your one-stop solution for mastering the art of prompting to unlock the full potential of AI
Illustration of a chameleon on a branch
AI Value Creators ebook

Beyond the generative AI mindset
watsonx.ai logo line-style illustration
watsonx.ai®

Step into the watsonx.ai developer studio
watsonx Orchestrate UI dashboard illustration
watsonx Orchestrate®

All your AI agents in an open solution, fully orchestrated
More AI news
  • Perplexity 
  • Crypto + AI
  • Instacart
  • Chips in space
 Read the latest news Sign up for the Think Newsletter

Latest podcast episodes

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Anthropic’s TPU move and NVIDIA’s Starcloud
Security Intelligence podcast album art
How to break into an office: A social engineering expert talks physical security
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Creating Smarter Business with AI and Quantum
Transformers podcast artwork
The business case for multimodal AI and automation
Security Intelligence podcast album art
Is ChatGPT Atlas safe? Plus: invisible worms, ghost networks and the AWS outage
The Coherence Times podcast album art
Inside Quantum Computers: Superconductors, Scaling & the Future
Security Intelligence podcast album art
RIP Windows 10, automated code repair and battling the payroll pirates
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI’s new web browser
The Coherence Times podcast album art
From Quantum Weirdness to Quantum Simulations
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
OpenAI, Oracle & AMD shake up AI
Transformers podcast artwork
Partners, tech and taxes: Driving transformation with EY and IBM
AI in Action podcast album art
Industrial work reimagined with AI and robotics
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Ferrari Fandom, Supercharged by AI
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market

Continue learning

What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube