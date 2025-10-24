OpenAI is back and coming for search. This week on Mixture of Experts, we debrief ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI’s new web browser and the impacts on search. Then, Karpathy is back with his pessimistic timeline to AGI. Later, we discuss DeepSeek-OCR. Finally, can your AI have brain rot? Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Aaron Baughman, Abraham Daniels and Martin Keen on this week’s Mixture of Experts to find out.