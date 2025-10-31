It’s spooky week in AI! This week on our Halloween -edition of Mixture of Experts, we chat about Anthropic’s new billion-dollar TPU deal with Google Cloud. Plus, NVIDIA announces bringing data centers to outer space. Two different approaches to the future of AI compute that our experts discuss. Then, OpenAI released how they’re strengthening ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive conversations. We talk AI governance and AI safety. Finally, we discuss the new paper, Underwriting Superintelligence; would you insure your AGI? Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Chris Hay, Gabe GoodHart and Kate Soule on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Intro

01:05 – OpenAI goes for profit, NVIDIA’s worth USD 5 Trn, and Amazon smart glasses

02:16 – Anthropic TPU announcement

12:49 – Underwriting Superintelligence

27:54 – ChatGPT sensitive conversations

42:14 – NVIDIA Starcloud

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.