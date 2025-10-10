IBM partners with Anthropic, plus OpenAI drops AgentKit

Watch the episode

The major AI players are not slowing down. In episode 76 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Olivia Buzek, Chris Hay and Mihai Criveti. First, we analyze OpenAI’s release of their new AgentKit. Then, IBM announced a partnership with Anthropic to accelerate enterprise-ready AI—we talk AI governance and the future of industry partnerships. Then, Chris Hay gives us his explanation of modular manifolds. Finally, we discuss the potential of AI becoming healthcare experts amid Deena Mousa’s The Algorithm Will See You Now. Will AI replace radiologists? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out.

  • 00:00 – Intro
  • 01:09 – OpenAI and AMD, IBM’s Project Bob, chip diamonds and Peloton’s AI Trainers
  • 02:20 – AgentKit 
  • 13:29 – IBM & Anthropic partnership
  • 22:49 – Modular manifolds 
  • 31:52 – AI in radiology 

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

#AIagents #enterpriseAI #Modularmanifolds #AIinhealthcare

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted
Explore more episodes This week in AI models: Granite 4.0, Claude 4.5, Sora 2
A week of big AI updates: Granite 4.0, Claude Sonnet 4.5, Sora 2 vibe video production and OpenAI’s new Buy in ChatGPT—plus, can you trust your AI?
NVIDIA’s USD 100 billion investment and Google’s AP2
Discover why NVIDIA is investing USD100bn into OpenAI, explore Tongyi DeepResearch, Google’s new AP2 agent protocol and Apple’s AI-powered AirPods translation feature.
Anthropic Economic Index, virtual agent economies, AlterEgo and how people use ChatGPT
The most common uses of ChatGPT, insights from the Anthropic Economic Index, DeepMind’s research on agent economies and the future of AI wearables.
Watch all episodes from Mixture of Experts

You might like

Illustration of hand pointing to a dot
IBM and Anthripoc

Architecting secure enterprise AI agents with MCP
swirling pattern of various shapes and objects
Artificial Intelligence

Explore more AI content
watsonx Orchestrate render
The 2025 Guide to Prompt Engineering

Your one-stop solution for mastering the art of prompting to unlock the full potential of AI
Illustration of a chameleon on a branch
AI Value Creators ebook

Beyond the generative AI mindset
watsonx.ai render-based line-style illustration
watsonx.ai

Step into the watsonx.ai developer studio
More AI news
  • OpenAI + AMD
  • Diamonds
  • Project Bob
  • AI trainers
 Read the latest news Sign up for the Think Newsletter

Latest podcast episodes

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
This week in AI models: Granite 4.0, Claude 4.5, Sora 2
Security Intelligence podcast album art
How to scam an AI agent, DDoS attack trends and busting cybersecurity myths
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
NVIDIA’s USD 100 billion investment and Google's AP2
Security Intelligence Podcast album art
The AI vulnerability apocalypse, a new strain of Petya and dumb cybersecurity rules
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Industrial work reimagined with AI and robotics
Smart Talks podcast artwork
Ferrari Fandom, Supercharged by AI
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Anthropic Economic Index, Virtual Agent Economies, AlterEgo and How People Use ChatGPT
Security Intelligence Podcast album art
AI ransomware, hiring fraud and the end of Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters
Transformers podcast artwork
Humans, partnerships and AI agents: Is your enterprise ready?
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market

Continue learning

What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube