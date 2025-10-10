The major AI players are not slowing down. In episode 76 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Olivia Buzek, Chris Hay and Mihai Criveti. First, we analyze OpenAI’s release of their new AgentKit. Then, IBM announced a partnership with Anthropic to accelerate enterprise-ready AI—we talk AI governance and the future of industry partnerships. Then, Chris Hay gives us his explanation of modular manifolds. Finally, we discuss the potential of AI becoming healthcare experts amid Deena Mousa’s The Algorithm Will See You Now. Will AI replace radiologists? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
