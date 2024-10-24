Home Think News Think news
Abstract representation of Think logo
Meta Llama 3.2 models now available on watsonx, including multimodal 11B and 90B models
The hidden costs of AI: How generative models are reshaping corporate budgets

How much does generative AI cost, really? And what are the hidden costs that organizations may not be aware of?
X-Force report reveals top cloud threats: AITM phishing, business email compromise, credential harvesting and theft

Get an in-depth look at the most impactful cloud security risks organizations face today - and the strategies that help mitigate these risks.

Honey, I shrunk the AI

With the launch of its new lightweight Llama 3.2 models last week, Meta became the latest company to bet big on going small, following Apple, IBM, Google, Microsoft and other tech giants that have introduced small language models (SLMs) in the last 18 months.
Large(r) language models: Too big to fail?

As AI spending balloons, new research published in Nature suggests that LLMs may become less reliable as they grow.

Stay ahead with the latest tech news

 

 

Weekly insights, research and expert views on AI, security, cloud and more in the Think Newsletter

 

 

 Subscribe today
Explore more news you can't miss View all news articles
AI and the future of unstructured data

AI needs "good" data to be successful. But what does that look like? And what promise does unstructured data offer in pursuit of good data?

Voice AI surge: How talking tech could reshape business

Discover how AI voice technology is evolving with a promise to transform enterprise operations, from customer service to internal comms.

 IBM Research data loader enhances AI model training for open-source community

IBM Research scientists have unveiled a high-throughput data loader for efficient large-scale AI model training. See the highlights.

 AI and the future of sustainability: A climate week conversation with IBM experts

Three of IBM’s sustainability experts discuss the role of AI in helping organizations improve operations.

 How AI is making electric vehicles safer and more efficient

See how AI enhances electric vehicle safety and efficiency through smarter battery management and energy-efficient navigation solutions.

 AI and the future of agriculture

Discover how AI is transforming agriculture to tackle climate change and meet growing food demand.

 New OpenAI models break down complex tasks

IBM experts discuss OpenAI's latest o1-preview models, which aim to tackle complex problems by breaking them into steps.

 Internet of Animals: A look at the new tech getting animals online

The ICARUS project's Internet of Animals is helping to track the movement of thousands of creatures in a way that reveals never-before-seen activity.

 Using AI to conserve the endangered African forest elephant

The WWF will now be able to use a system of camera traps connected to software that enables automatic tracking as opposed to manual tracking.

 Why data security is critical to AI

See why securing your data is the first step to ensuring trustworthy and responsible AI.

 IBM experts break down LLM benchmarks and best practices

IBM Senior Research Scientist Marina Danilevsky discusses llm benchmarks, best practices and more following the Reflection 70B news.

 Tech industry ramps up efforts to combat rising deepfake threats

Deepfake fraud is surging, up 3,000% in 2023. Learn how organizations are combatting this AI-generated threat.