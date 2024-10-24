How much does generative AI cost, really? And what are the hidden costs that organizations may not be aware of?
Get an in-depth look at the most impactful cloud security risks organizations face today - and the strategies that help mitigate these risks.
With the launch of its new lightweight Llama 3.2 models last week, Meta became the latest company to bet big on going small, following Apple, IBM, Google, Microsoft and other tech giants that have introduced small language models (SLMs) in the last 18 months.
As AI spending balloons, new research published in Nature suggests that LLMs may become less reliable as they grow.
AI needs "good" data to be successful. But what does that look like? And what promise does unstructured data offer in pursuit of good data?
Discover how AI voice technology is evolving with a promise to transform enterprise operations, from customer service to internal comms.
IBM Research scientists have unveiled a high-throughput data loader for efficient large-scale AI model training. See the highlights.
Three of IBM’s sustainability experts discuss the role of AI in helping organizations improve operations.
See how AI enhances electric vehicle safety and efficiency through smarter battery management and energy-efficient navigation solutions.
Discover how AI is transforming agriculture to tackle climate change and meet growing food demand.
IBM experts discuss OpenAI's latest o1-preview models, which aim to tackle complex problems by breaking them into steps.
The ICARUS project's Internet of Animals is helping to track the movement of thousands of creatures in a way that reveals never-before-seen activity.
The WWF will now be able to use a system of camera traps connected to software that enables automatic tracking as opposed to manual tracking.
See why securing your data is the first step to ensuring trustworthy and responsible AI.
IBM Senior Research Scientist Marina Danilevsky discusses llm benchmarks, best practices and more following the Reflection 70B news.
Deepfake fraud is surging, up 3,000% in 2023. Learn how organizations are combatting this AI-generated threat.