The software supply chain was always vulnerable—JP Morgan just said it out loud

When JP Morgan’s Chief Information Security Officer Patrick Opet sounded the alarm bells this week in corporate America with an open letter to the industry to prioritize security in the software supply chain, few people heard something they’ve never heard before. What was so striking about the news was that it came from the largest US bank (by assets) and the largest bank in the world (by market capitalization)—and financial institutions are not generally known for their bold, full-throated statements.

Moreover, Opet’s letter highlights the particular risk for more regulated and sensitive sectors such as finance, where the cost of failure can reach trillions of dollars. The IBM 2024 Cost of a Data Breach report found that the average global cost of a single breach in the financial industry was USD 6.08 million, second only to the healthcare breach costs at USD 9.77 million.

“Convenience can no longer outpace control,” Opet said in his LinkedIn post, and so called on third-party software providers, security leaders and the broader tech community to look more closely at the “single points of failure” that can lead to “potentially catastrophic systemwide consequences.”

This “convenience” can look like a seamlessly integrated system of data and processes that update without lag or manual interaction, which is unarguably a goal for businesses. However, as Nataraj Nagaratnam, IBM’s CTO for AI Security and Infrastructure, warns, “As AI agents popularize more autonomous use of AI, for example, it’s more important than ever to ensure enterprises’ security measures match the risk that comes with these innovations.”

Nagaratnam talked to IBM Think from the floor of the RSA event in San Francisco, where he was joined by 40,000 security professionals at one of the largest cybersecurity events of the year. Opet’s letter was the topic du jour, generating debate—and an acknowledgement that this was a call to arms for creating standards across the industry and a way of measuring adherence to them.