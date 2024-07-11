Hackers are increasingly targeting auto dealers

In late June, more than 15,000 car dealerships across North America were affected by a cyberattack on CDK Global, which provides software to car dealers. After two cyberattacks over two days, CDK shut down all systems, which caused delays for car buyers and disruptions for the dealerships. Many dealerships went back to manual processes, including handwriting up orders, so that sales could continue at a slower pace.

Car buyers who recently bought a car from a dealer using CDK software should assume their information has been breached. Information that could be compromised includes social security number, employment history, income and current or former addresses. Customers should contact the dealer to confirm if they use CDK and, if so, consider freezing their credit.

Auto dealerships are increasingly concerned with cybersecurity in the face of new regulations and an alarming rise in cyberattacks. The Second Annual Global State of Cybersecurity Report by CDK Global found that 85% of dealerships say cybersecurity is very or extremely important relative to other operational areas. Additionally, 89% say cybersecurity is more important than last year, a 12% increase. Not surprisingly, only 37% of auto retailers are confident in the current protection, which is a 21% decrease from 2021.

The study also found that dealerships experienced an average of 16 days of downtime after a ransomware attack, with an average payout of USD 228,125. However, the biggest impact of attacks on dealerships is likely the impact on customer loyalty. Some 84% of customers say they would not buy another vehicle from a dealership if a breach compromised their data.

With 36% of data breaches at dealerships related to phishing, it’s not surprising that dealerships rated phishing as their top concern. Other top threats included ransomware, lack of employee awareness, theft of business data, PC viruses or malware and stolen or weak passwords.