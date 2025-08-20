AI rewrites cyber risk Explore the new battleground for attackers and defenders

Artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity

Improve the speed, accuracy and productivity of security teams with AI-powered solutions

Bring AI security and AI governance teams together

Bring AI security and AI governance teams together 

Gartner® Market Guide for AI TRiSM shares guidance on bringing teams together.

AI to accelerate your security defenses

Today’s security teams face many challenges—sophisticated hackers, an expanding attack surface, an explosion of data and growing infrastructure complexity—that hinder their ability to safeguard datamanage user access, and quickly detect and respond to AI security threats.

IBM Security® provides transformative, AI-powered solutions that optimize analysts’ time—by accelerating ai threat detection and mitigation, expediting responses, and protecting user identity and datasets—while keeping cybersecurity teams in the loop and in charge.
Smart AI starts with smarter security and governance

Join this conversation with a cybersecurity leader at a Fortune 20 healthcare enterprise to hear best practices on securing AI.

Benefits
Protecting data across hybrid cloud environments

AI tools can identify shadow data, monitor for abnormalities in data access and alert cybersecurity professionals about potential threats by malicious actors accessing the data or sensitive information—saving valuable time in detecting and remediating issues in real time.
Generating more accurate and prioritized threats

AI-powered risk analysis can produce incident summaries for high-fidelity alerts and automate incident responses, accelerating alert investigations and triage by an average of 55%. The AI technology also helps identify vulnerabilities across threat landscapes and defend against cybercriminals and cyber crime. 

 
Balancing user access needs and security

AI models can help balance security with user experience by analyzing the risk of each login attempt and verifying users through behavioral data, simplifying access for verified users and reducing the cost of fraud by up to 90%.  Also, AI systems help prevent phishing, malware and other malicious activities, ensuring a high security posture within security systems.
Solutions IBM Threat Detection and Response Services (TDR)
These services harness AI-powered solutions to swiftly identify and respond to security incidents. Using advanced ai algorithms, they provide proactive threat detection and incident response, coordinating defenses against cyber threats and hackers, thereby safeguarding sensitive data.
IBM Guardium®
IBM Guardium is a data security platform that provides complete visibility throughout the data lifecycle and helps address data compliance needs. It features built-in AI outlier detection based on multiple risk factors, with functionality that provides organizations with superior data monitoring and quicker identification of data threats.
IBM QRadar® SIEM
IBM QRadar SIEM deploys AI to provide advanced threat detection, investigation and response technologies. Built on an open foundation, it empowers security analysts with enhanced threat intelligence and automation, enabling them to work with greater speed, efficiency and precision across their security tools.
IBM Verify
IBM Verify uses AI advancements to provide in-depth analysis for both consumer and workforce identity access management (IAM). It safeguards your users and applications, functioning efficiently both inside and outside the enterprise, through a seamless, cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) methodology.
IBM MaaS360®
MaaS360, harnessing the capabilities of AI, facilitates the management and security of enterprise devices. It provides extensive visibility and control over various devices and platforms. Utilizing predictive patching, risk-based policy enforcement, and contextual device actions, it bolsters the overall security posture.
IBM Managed Detection and Response Services
IBM Security Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services use automated and human-initiated actions to provide visibility and stop threats across networks and endpoints. With a unified, AI-powered approach, threat hunters can take decisive actions and respond to threats faster.
IBM Trusteer®
Trusteer uses AI and machine learning to establish digital identity trust. By analyzing various data points and user behavior, it can accurately distinguish between legitimate users and potential malicious actors, providing seamless security that doesn't compromise the user experience.
watsonx.governance™
End-to-end toolkit for AI governance across to manage risk, compliance and the entire AI lifecycle. It aids in understanding, categorizing, and safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring regulatory compliance.

Case studies
Young people using their laptops and eating pizza in a modern office
Sutherland Global Services
Sutherland delivers great customer experiences for its clients through a combination of consulting, services, implementation of proprietary and third-party software solutions, and SaaS and PaaS offerings, including implementing AI to enhance data security.
Headset-wearing employee on conference call at desk with laptop
Credico
Credico, a professional services firm, enabled 100% tablet policy compliance and enhanced endpoint security with IBM MaaS360 – an AI-powered UEM solution, allowing them to manage 2,000 – 3,000 tablets for a diverse set of independent sales offices (ISOs) spread out across the US, Canada and beyond.
Patient doing virtual consultation with doctor on laptop
United Family Healthcare
To better protect its patient data and applications and to comply with regulations, United Family Healthcare deployed an AI-enabled security operations platform that increased visibility and sped up its time to detect, contain and respond to ransomware attacks through the use of AI.
Resources IBM X-Force 2025 Threat Intelligence Index
Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.
The Power of AI: Security
Research shows that organizations with fully deployed security AI and automation have experienced an average reduction of USD 3 million in data breach costs.
IBM AI Academy
Learn about the elements of enterprise AI including trust, transparency and governance.
