Artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity

Improve the speed, accuracy and productivity of security teams with AI-powered solutions
Today’s security teams face many challenges—sophisticated hackers, an expanding attack surface, an explosion of data and growing infrastructure complexity—that hinder their ability to safeguard data, manage user access, and quickly detect and respond to AI security threats.
IBM Security® provides transformative, AI-powered solutions that optimize analysts’ time—by accelerating ai threat detection and mitigation, expediting responses, and protecting user identity and datasets—while keeping cybersecurity teams in the loop and in charge.
AI tools can identify shadow data, monitor for abnormalities in data access and alert cybersecurity professionals about potential threats by malicious actors accessing the data or sensitive information—saving valuable time in detecting and remediating issues in real time.
AI-powered risk analysis can produce incident summaries for high-fidelity alerts and automate incident responses, accelerating alert investigations and triage by an average of 55%. The AI technology also helps identify vulnerabilities across threat landscapes and defend against cybercriminals and cyber crime.
AI models can help balance security with user experience by analyzing the risk of each login attempt and verifying users through behavioral data, simplifying access for verified users and reducing the cost of fraud by up to 90%. Also, AI systems help prevent phishing, malware and other malicious activities, ensuring a high security posture within security systems.
Secure AI models and AI agents. Automatically discover shadow AI. Unify teams for trustworthy AI.
Gain visibility into your cryptographic posture. Assess and prioritize cryptographic vulnerabilities to secure your critical data.
The modernized, modular IBM Verify solution provides deep, AI-powered context for both consumer and workforce identity and access management (IAM). Protect your users and apps, inside and outside the enterprise, with a low-friction, cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach.
Modern-day companies with a remote workforce struggle to manage and protect their distributed devices. MaaS360 can help manage these devices, monitor them for malicious activities and deploy security measures. Find out how you can merge security and productivity with MaaS360.
See a demo of how the QRadar Suite can accelerate response time by using a unified analyst experience, advanced AI and automation, and an open platform that connects with your existing tools.
IBM understands that customers' painpoints have shifted from being fraud focused to now having to find a balance between delivering a seamless user experience while making sure these digital interactions are secure. Trusteer helps seamlessly establish identity trust across the omnichannel customer journey. Through cloud-based intelligence, backed by AI and patented machine learning, Trusteer provides a holistic approach to identifying new and existing customers, without negatively impacting user experience.
Schedule time to talk with an IBM representative about your organization's unique cybersecurity needs and discuss how AI-powered solutions can help.