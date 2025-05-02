LlamaCon: Meta's open-source love letter to developers

On Tuesday, Meta hosted LlamaCon, the first-ever conference dedicated to its family of AI models, Llama. It also announced the upcoming launch of the Llama API: a customizable, no-lock-in API that is currently only available in preview.

“You can now start using Llama with just one line of code,” said Chris Cox, Meta’s Chief Product Officer, on stage. The new Llama API comes with one-click key creation and interactive playgrounds, so developers can easily test different models, including Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick. It’s fully customizable, with no lock-in. And it’s compatible with the OpenAI SDK, making it easy to plug into existing apps.

With this announcement, Meta makes it clear that it cares about the developer experience, IBM experts say. The goal, according to Llama VP Manohar Paluri and Llama Researcher Angela Fan, is to find the fastest and easiest way to build with Llama—offering speed, yes, but also flexibility. Developers can fully customize models, take them anywhere and never have to worry about lock-in. Meta handles the infrastructure and inference, so teams can stay focused on building.