The strange new minds of AI: Christopher Summerfield on reasoning, risk and what machines teach us about ourselves

On a gray morning in Oxford, England, Christopher Summerfield sits in his office at the Department of Experimental Psychology, a book manuscript stacked neatly at the edge of his desk. It had been a busy season. Between his research into human cognition, collaborations with AI labs and a full teaching schedule, Summerfield had carved out time to write These Strange New Minds: How AI Learned to Talk and What It Means.

The new book is part history, part manifesto and part meditation on a question that has long unsettled technologists and philosophers alike: when machines seem to think, what is really happening?

Summerfield's book arrives at a pivotal moment. Breakthroughs in AI—from the release of multimodal models like GPT-4 to brain-inspired advances like IBM's NorthPole chip—are reshaping how scientists, policymakers and the public understand machine intelligence. As AI systems become more capable, their cognitive status—whether they are truly capable of reasoning, planning and thinking—has become one of the most urgent and contentious debates of our time. In These Strange New Minds, Summerfield argues that to grasp the future of AI, it is necessary first to understand the nature of human reasoning—and to recognize both the parallels and differences between biological and artificial minds.

A Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Oxford, Summerfield leads the Human Information Processing (HIP) Lab, a research group that studies how humans and artificial systems learn, categorize information and make decisions. His work combines behavioral experiments, computational modeling and neural data analysis, often exploring the similarities between brain function and machine learning. His research sits at the intersection of cognitive science, AI and social science—fields that are increasingly converging as AI models become more complex.

The Department of Experimental Psychology, currently housed in a weathered cluster of buildings at the edge of Oxford’s Science Area, feels like a space in transition: whiteboards are thick with diagrams, and the smell of old wood coexists uneasily with that of new wiring. Soon, Summerfield and his colleagues will move into the Life and Mind Building, a gleaming complex of pale stone and glass where EEG suites, sleep labs and eye-tracking rooms are being built behind clean, modern facades. Yet even as Oxford remakes its infrastructure, the mood inside the building remains unchanged—serious, unhurried, threaded with the quiet intensity of people who spend their lives trying to understand how minds, human or otherwise, come into being.