On a gray morning in Oxford, England, Christopher Summerfield sits in his office at the Department of Experimental Psychology, a book manuscript stacked neatly at the edge of his desk. It had been a busy season. Between his research into human cognition, collaborations with AI labs and a full teaching schedule, Summerfield had carved out time to write These Strange New Minds: How AI Learned to Talk and What It Means.
The new book is part history, part manifesto and part meditation on a question that has long unsettled technologists and philosophers alike: when machines seem to think, what is really happening?
Summerfield's book arrives at a pivotal moment. Breakthroughs in AI—from the release of multimodal models like GPT-4 to brain-inspired advances like IBM's NorthPole chip—are reshaping how scientists, policymakers and the public understand machine intelligence. As AI systems become more capable, their cognitive status—whether they are truly capable of reasoning, planning and thinking—has become one of the most urgent and contentious debates of our time. In These Strange New Minds, Summerfield argues that to grasp the future of AI, it is necessary first to understand the nature of human reasoning—and to recognize both the parallels and differences between biological and artificial minds.
A Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Oxford, Summerfield leads the Human Information Processing (HIP) Lab, a research group that studies how humans and artificial systems learn, categorize information and make decisions. His work combines behavioral experiments, computational modeling and neural data analysis, often exploring the similarities between brain function and machine learning. His research sits at the intersection of cognitive science, AI and social science—fields that are increasingly converging as AI models become more complex.
The Department of Experimental Psychology, currently housed in a weathered cluster of buildings at the edge of Oxford’s Science Area, feels like a space in transition: whiteboards are thick with diagrams, and the smell of old wood coexists uneasily with that of new wiring. Soon, Summerfield and his colleagues will move into the Life and Mind Building, a gleaming complex of pale stone and glass where EEG suites, sleep labs and eye-tracking rooms are being built behind clean, modern facades. Yet even as Oxford remakes its infrastructure, the mood inside the building remains unchanged—serious, unhurried, threaded with the quiet intensity of people who spend their lives trying to understand how minds, human or otherwise, come into being.
Outside his lab, Summerfield teaches a course called "How to build a brain from scratch," which draws on psychology, neuroscience and AI to examine the underlying principles of learning and inference. He is known for emphasizing clarity and accessibility, traits that have become increasingly important as discussions about AI move beyond technical circles and into broader public debate.
During our interview, Summerfield appears relaxed but focused. His hair sticks up in unruly tufts, framing a face that is open and animated when discussing ideas. He wears a simple dark sweater and wire-rimmed glasses, lending him the appearance of someone more concerned with solving problems than cultivating a polished image. Behind him, a whiteboard dense with arrows, equations and diagrams catches the morning light.
"There's a tendency to frame AI in these starkly opposing ways," he says. "On one hand, the optimists believe we'll very soon have technologies smarter than humans. On the other hand, skeptics see AI as hype—just another tool wielded by corporations to control us."
Recent developments have given him both perspectives and material to work with. Models like GPT-4, Claude and IBM’s Granite have demonstrated broader reasoning abilities, moving beyond earlier systems that simply predicted the next word in a sequence. Researchers are also developing multi-agent frameworks where multiple AI systems collaborate or compete to solve tasks—an approach some view as a step toward more complex, emergent behaviors.
Meanwhile, companies like IBM are pursuing brain-inspired designs. The NorthPole chip, for example, is built to mimic aspects of biological neural networks, emphasizing energy efficiency and parallel processing over brute computational power. For Summerfield, these efforts reflect a growing realization that scaling up conventional AI methods may not be sufficient and that new models of intelligence, drawn from biology, could point the way forward.
Ask Summerfield whether large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT are able to reason, and he answers without hesitation: yes, within certain boundaries.
"At least within a narrow range of domains, today's AI systems reason better than humans," he says.
This, he adds, should not be surprising. Machines have exceeded human performance in specialized reasoning tasks for decades—beginning, not with chess-playing systems like IBM’s Deep Blue, but as early as 1956, when the Logic Theorist program succeeded in proving mathematical theorems its creators had not anticipated.
Today’s LLMs don't merely retrieve facts; they generate code, compose essays and propose solutions to complex problems. The newest frontier, known as multimodal AI, extends this capacity further by allowing systems to process images, text, audio and video simultaneously, a development researchers hope will approximate more holistic forms of reasoning.
"Models are better than most people at most cognitive tasks," Summerfield says. But he is quick to add that significant limitations remain. Models often struggle with tasks that require deeper social understanding, such as the ability to navigate emotions, infer intentions or grasp the unspoken nuances that characterize human interaction.
"Social interaction is essential to our survival," he explains. "Models aren't trained in that world. They're missing some of the motivations and emotional cues that make human social reasoning so sophisticated."
Recent studies have attempted to test whether AI systems could develop a "theory of mind"—the capacity to attribute mental states to others. Some experimental models show hints of this ability in controlled settings, but researchers broadly agree that AI still lags far behind the layered, intuitive mental models that humans deploy every day.
Summerfield points out that while today's systems can simulate aspects of logical reasoning impressively, they do not truly understand what they are doing. They lack grounding in a lived experience of the world—a fundamental limitation that no amount of clever prompting can fully erase.
And the nature of these differences becomes even clearer when we consider another essential ingredient of human thought: memory.
If motivation gives direction to our thoughts, memory gives them continuity. And here, too, machines diverge sharply from biological minds.
Humans possess multiple memory systems. Short-term memory relies on dynamic electrical activity in the brain, allowing people to hold and manipulate information over brief periods. Long-term memory, by contrast, involves physical changes in neural connections—a slow, adaptive process that enables individuals to retain knowledge, experiences and skills across years and even decades.
In cognitive science, researchers distinguish between episodic memory (memories of personal events), semantic memory (general facts and concepts) and procedural memory (skills such as riding a bicycle). Emotional memories, deeply encoded by brain structures such as the amygdala, shape behavior and decision-making throughout a lifetime.
Today's AI models, by comparison, handle memory very differently. LLMs operate within a fixed context window: they retain information temporarily during an interaction, but discard it afterward. When a conversation ends, the system's memory resets.
"When you interact with a language model," Summerfield says, "there’s no ongoing personal history. It can’t remember who you are or what you discussed unless that information is carried explicitly forward."
This limitation is not just inconvenient. In humans, memory enables the creation of personal identity, deepens relationships and allows for the development of trust, nuance and shared meaning over time. AI systems, lacking this, remain fundamentally transactional—excellent at pattern-matching in the moment, but unable to build lasting context.
Some researchers are attempting to give AI systems longer-term memory. Projects like OpenAI’s memory for Chat-GPT allow models to remember past interactions across sessions. Anthropic has said that it designed its Claude models with a focus on contextual coherence over longer stretches of dialogue. However, these approaches are early and raise significant technical and ethical concerns around user privacy, data security and manipulation risks.
Even if developers can overcome the technical hurdles, the philosophical gap remains profound. Human memory is not just a database of facts; it is malleable, emotional and subjective. It evolves with new experiences and takes on new meanings.
"In humans, memory isn’t just storage," Summerfield noted. "It’s an interpretation. It’s the continuous rewriting of the past through the lens of the present."
Without that, he argued, AI will always lack a core element of what it means to be truly intelligent—and genuinely human.
Despite the current limitations of artificial systems, Summerfield believes that the attempt to build thinking machines is already reshaping how scientists understand natural intelligence.
"In some ways, AI acts as an existence proof," he says. "If certain computational strategies work for machines, it suggests they could also be at play in biological systems."
One of the most striking developments has been the discovery that relatively simple neural network architectures, when scaled massively, can produce behaviors once assumed to require far more sophisticated designs. Transformer models, the foundation of systems like ChatGPT, Granite and Claude, have shown that large-scale pattern recognition and generalization can emerge from statistical training alone.
This success is pushing cognitive scientists to revisit longstanding theories about how humans learn, reason and generalize. In particular, it challenges the idea that intelligence must be hard-coded with intricate symbolic rules. Instead, it suggests that much of human reasoning may itself emerge from simple mechanisms operating over vast amounts of data and experience.
Modern AI models can infer solutions to unfamiliar problems, complete analogies and, under the right conditions, even engage in forms of meta-cognition: reasoning about their reasoning. Developers did not explicitly program these capabilities; they arose spontaneously from the training process, mirroring some aspects of human cognitive flexibility.
However, Summerfield is quick to caution against facile comparisons. While brains and AI may resemble each other at an abstract level, the underlying systems remain fundamentally different. Human brains, he says, evolved under pressures that embedded emotions, motivations and biases deeply into the fabric of cognition, features largely absent from machine systems.
"There are striking similarities at the algorithmic level," he said, "but the substrate—the medium in which intelligence is instantiated—is entirely different."
Human thought is not purely logical or dispassionate. It is colored by emotion, guided by social context and shaped by the need to survive and reproduce. These layers of complexity give rise to behaviors that AI models, for all their statistical brilliance, cannot fully replicate.
Still, Summerfield argues, the process of building and studying AI is helping researchers refine their understanding of what intelligence is: not a single ability, but an emergent phenomenon arising from many interlocking capabilities.
"We are learning as much about ourselves," he says, "as we are about machines."
If efforts to build memory into AI highlight the gaps between machines and minds, the question of consciousness pushes the contrast even further.
The notion that an artificial system could ever become conscious—that it might have subjective experiences, a sense of self or an inner mental life—has long been one of the most controversial debates in cognitive science and philosophy.
Summerfield approaches the issue with characteristic precision. He is skeptical, not because he views consciousness as uniquely magical, but because the evidence simply does not support the idea that today's AI systems, no matter how capable, possess anything resembling subjective awareness.
"When a language model says 'I am conscious,'" he explains, "it's echoing patterns it has learned from human data. There's no independent reason to believe those words reflect an internal reality."
LLMs like GPT-4 are trained to predict the most plausible next piece of text, not to generate introspective experiences. When asked about their internal states, they can produce coherent answers, but coherence is not a reliable indicator of consciousness.
Some researchers have proposed behavioral tests for machine consciousness, examining the complexity, adaptability and coherence of AI responses. But without access to subjective experience, such assessments remain speculative.
"We have a hard enough time assessing consciousness in non-human animals," Summerfield notes. "Inferring it in synthetic systems, built on entirely different substrates, is an even harder problem."
In biological systems, consciousness appears to emerge from the complex interaction of billions of neurons, heavily intertwined with emotions, bodily sensations and a history of embodied experiences. In contrast, today's AI models operate by performing mathematical transformations of input data, without sensory grounding or emotional context.
Summerfield offers a simple analogy: "You can simulate the behavior of a hurricane on a computer," he says. "But the simulation isn't wet or windy. It's an abstraction."
Similarly, an AI can simulate the outward patterns of a conversation—and even self-reports of consciousness—without experiencing anything internally. Without sensation, embodiment or intrinsic drive, AI models remain powerful but hollow. They’re brilliant mimics, rather than independent minds.
For now, Summerfield believes it is safest and most productive to view AI systems as complex tools, not nascent beings. Treating them otherwise risks confusing imitation with understanding—and distracts from the urgent work of monitoring their real-world impact.
As our conversation shifts toward the future, Summerfield broaches a theme that has threaded quietly through all our discussions: governance.
"These systems are powerful," he says. "And their development is being driven largely by commercial incentives."
Summerfield embraces technological innovation. He sees incredible potential for AI to revolutionize areas like medicine, education and scientific research. However, he worries that if we don't put careful safeguards in place, the dangers could end up surpassing the advantages.
"We need structures that ensure these tools are developed and used responsibly," he says. "That includes technical safeguards, but also legal, ethical and democratic mechanisms."
Some governance frameworks are beginning to emerge. The European Union’s AI Act proposes a risk-based approach, regulating applications based on the potential harm they might cause. In the United States, the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights outlines principles for protecting citizens from algorithmic discrimination and exploitation. Meanwhile, research organizations and advocacy groups are publishing best practices for responsible development and deployment.
Still, Summerfield says, much remains to be done. He says that many cutting-edge AI systems are trained on massive datasets, without the explicit consent of users. Their internal workings are opaque, even to their creators, and their deployment often lacks meaningful transparency and accountability.
"It's not just about technical fixes," he says. "It's about societal choices."
Choices, he means, about who benefits from AI advances: Who bears the risks? Who controls the tools that are increasingly shaping our economies, our information ecosystems and even our intimate relationships?
Ultimately, Summerfield sees AI not as a distant, alien intelligence, but as a reflection of ourselves—an imperfect mirror showing us both our capabilities and our blind spots. Understanding what we see in that mirror, he argues, will be one of the defining challenges of the years ahead. And, as These Strange New Minds makes clear, the work of understanding has only just begun.
