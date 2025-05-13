Rilide malware: How browser extensions are changing cyberattacks

In the past, most "man-in-the-browser" attacks were executed by malware scanning browser memory to identify specific HTML patterns and injecting a <script> tag directly into the in-memory content of the page. Despite the malicious intent, these scripts were still subject to the browser’s security mechanisms, such as operating within a sandboxed environment, adhering to the same-origin policy and being tied to the lifecycle of the page they were injected into.

For example, the injected scripts could not access cookies or resources from other origins, nor could they persist or execute once the page was closed.

In contrast, modern attacks using malicious browser extensions overcome most of these limitations. Extensions operate independently of any specific webpage, allowing them to run persistently in the background. They also have elevated privileges, enabling them to bypass same-origin restrictions, access browser-wide resources such as cookies or storage and remain active even when no pages are open. This shift has made browser extensions a powerful tool for attackers, providing a level of persistence and control far beyond traditional web injection methods.

Extensions also introduced a change in the JavaScript execution context, which has its own malicious benefits. Traditional web injections ran in the same context as the web application code, including security tools. Any evidence left behind (such as script elements, network requests, js variables, etc.) could make the malware detectable.

Now, there are two different JavaScript environments in addition to the page context:

First, there is the content script context, which has access to the page document but is partially isolated from the main page environment. In addition, there is a background code context (a service worker), which has no access to the content script and main page environment.

All the communications between those contexts happen through defined browser interfaces that aren’t visible to the page or its developers. Most extension behavior and evidence are isolated by design, and detection is especially difficult if there is no change to the main document.

Besides offering enhanced evasion, developing browser extensions is also straightforward, thanks to the extensive built-in functionality and permissions provided by modern browser APIs. The following analysis demonstrates how extensions make it easier to develop complex attacks.

Given the increased control, persistence, evasion capabilities and ease of development that extensions provide, the shift from traditional "man-in-the-browser" techniques to extension-based attacks is not just understandable, but inevitable, in the evolution of browser-based threats.