Meet LDMs, the new (AI) sheriff in town

While many companies are exploring LDMs as a proof-of-concept, some enterprises across insurance and retail are already using these tools to speed up the process of extracting value from their databases.

Thomas Baumann, a Data Evangelist at Swiss Mobiliar, the oldest insurance company in Switzerland, uses IBM’s SQL DI in several areas of the company. Baumann started using SQL DI to help the company better tailor car insurance quotes to increase sales. When a salesperson was interacting with a potential new insurance policy holder, they could enter a quote, and the LDM would extract the most similar previous cases to determine the probability of the customer accepting it.

“Then, the user can change some of the parameters, like decreasing the deductibles or offering a more aggressive discount, and then they recalculate the new odds for the likelihood of success,” says Baumann in an interview with IBM Think. “The quotes are much more sophisticated and tailored to individual customers than they ever were before.”

When using IBM’s SQL DI for Swiss Mobiliar’s auto insurance product, the company trained the model with approximately 15 million records of automobile insurance quote data, with each record containing several dozen attributes for each record, such as demographics, vehicle data and price. Baumann says that sales personnel found they could make more scientific quotes by checking the odds of various candidate quotes before selecting one.

As a result, they improved the closing rate on insurance sales by 7% over the course of six months—an improvement Baumann says would have taken approximately two years without using LDMs. Based on the success of this pilot, Swiss Mobiliar is now using LDMs for all its insurance products (with the exception of life insurance), from building insurance to household insurance.

“The two main benefits of SQL DI are that it’s very fast to move from an idea to pre-production,” says Baumann. “You also don’t need to move data from one platform to another.”

Beyond insurance, IBM’s SQL DI team is also working with several food retailers in the US and Europe who are interested in using LDMs to provide customers with more customized shopping experiences. A customer could, for instance, be holding one type of cereal in their hand and run a semantic query in the database to pull up alternate cereals that taste similar but offer a healthier nutrition profile. LDMs used to make suggestions are like “more sophisticated, personalized Amazon or Netflix recommendations,” says Hoshikawa.

Beyond customer-facing applications, companies are already deploying LDMs in many B2B areas, such as anomaly detection and real-time fraud detection. Any company that issues contracts, for instance, could use an LDM to quickly identify contracts that are out of the ordinary, says IBM’s Hoshikawa.

Meanwhile, LDMs can power more sophisticated real-time fraud detection as well. In addition to identifying transactions that don’t follow typical patterns, LDMs can query databases to identify records that include various attributes associated with suspicious behavior, such as companies missing Better Business Bureau reports or lacking physical addresses.

Lewis believes that LLMs and LDMs will be followed by many other specialized models. “We believe LDMs, just like LLMs, are a valuable tool to enable a wave of agentic applications and help drive improved outcomes,” he says. “But we do not expect them to always be used in isolation. In fact, we believe the ideal scenario is to incorporate LDMs into the enterprise data model and combine them with LLMs and other fit-for-purpose models to drive massively new value at scale for enterprises and for society.”

Similarly, Lewis does not expect one enterprise or organization to necessarily dominate. “Don’t assume it will be one company, or the company that has the most servers and the most GPUs, that is going to develop the Swiss Army Knife of models,” Lewis says. “I don't believe that. Just like I think we can gain the most insight by tapping into the specialized knowledge of subject matter experts across different fields, I believe the ability to combine LLMs, LDMs and future waves of purpose-built models will lead to genuinely brand-new insights, and results which are truly optimized.”