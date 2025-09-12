Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market

Do we need more AI hallucinations? In episode 72 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kate Soule, Chris Hay and Skyler Speakman to talk about OpenAI’s paper, "Why language models hallucinate." Next, in March 2025, Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, predicted that AI will be writing 90% of code for software developers. How is that turning out? Then, is AI making the job market hell? Finally, you can now run an LLM on a circuit board the size of a business card. Where does that take us? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

Inside OpenAI's paper on hallucinations
What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
