What if Nvidia’s biggest advantage isn’t so big anymore? This week on Mixture of Experts, we break down the CAISI report on DeepSeek’s model risks, Reflection AI’s massive USD 2B fundraise for an open frontier lab, Oracle Cloud’s big bet on AMD chips over Nvidia and the wild story of a VC fund replacing analysts with AI agents.

00:00 – Intro

01:14 – Bad bot, Oracle + IBM, Dreamforce, 18+ ChatGPT

02:19 – Oralce bets on AMD chips

18:34 – CAISI DeepSeek report

29:57 – Reflection AI raises USD 2B

41:18 – VC fund replacing analysts with AI agents

