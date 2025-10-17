What if Nvidia’s biggest advantage isn’t so big anymore? This week on Mixture of Experts, we break down the CAISI report on DeepSeek’s model risks, Reflection AI’s massive USD 2B fundraise for an open frontier lab, Oracle Cloud’s big bet on AMD chips over Nvidia and the wild story of a VC fund replacing analysts with AI agents.
