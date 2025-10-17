OpenAI, Oracle & AMD shake up AI

Watch the episode

What if Nvidia’s biggest advantage isn’t so big anymore? This week on Mixture of Experts, we break down the CAISI report on DeepSeek’s model risks, Reflection AI’s massive USD 2B fundraise for an open frontier lab, Oracle Cloud’s big bet on AMD chips over Nvidia and the wild story of a VC fund replacing analysts with AI agents.

  • 00:00 – Intro 
  • 01:14 – Bad bot, Oracle + IBM, Dreamforce, 18+ ChatGPT
  • 02:19 – Oralce bets on AMD chips
  • 18:34 – CAISI DeepSeek report
  • 29:57 – Reflection AI raises USD 2B
  • 41:18 – VC fund replacing analysts with AI agents

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Explore more episodes IBM partners with Anthropic, plus OpenAI drops AgentKit
OpenAI launches AgentKit, IBM partners with Anthropic, modular manifold explanation and experts debate AI’s role in healthcare. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts.
This week in AI models: Granite 4.0, Claude 4.5, Sora 2
A week of big AI updates: Granite 4.0, Claude Sonnet 4.5, Sora 2 vibe video production and OpenAI’s new Buy in ChatGPT—plus, can you trust your AI?
NVIDIA’s USD 100 billion investment and Google’s AP2
Discover why NVIDIA is investing USD100bn into OpenAI, explore Tongyi DeepResearch, Google’s new AP2 agent protocol and Apple’s AI-powered AirPods translation feature.

Continue learning

What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
