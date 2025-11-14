GPT-5.1 and Kimi K2: What ‘Thinking AI’ really means

Watch the episode

Which model is better, GPT-5.1 or Kimi K2 Thinking? This week on Mixture of Experts, we have two new AI model releases: OpenAI’s GPT-5.1 and Moonshot AI’s new open-source reasoning model, Kimi K2 Thinking. We discuss user experience and personalization with AI tools and how open-source AI is changing the AI race. Finally, is Microsoft launching full “agentic users” for enterprise? Our experts discuss AI in enterprise—the risks and considerations for both technology and humans. Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Aaron Baughman and Mihai Criveti on this week’s Mixture of Experts, to learn more.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 1:12 – Anthropic’s data center investment, Tesla’s AI chips, Baidu’s new chips and AI cat robots
  • 1:59 – GPT-5.1
  • 12:00 – Kimi K2 Thinking
  • 21:35 – Microsoft agent users

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted
Explore more episodes 1X NEO humanoid robot enters the home
1X NEO enters the home, Sora 2 and AI copyright and OpenAI’s AWS deal. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts.
Anthropic’s TPU move and NVIDIA’s Starcloud
This Halloween edition of Mixture of Experts dives into AI news: Anthropic’s billion-dollar TPU deal, NVIDIA’s space-bound data centers, OpenAI’s ChatGPT safety updates and a new paper on insuring AGI. Join Tim Hwang and panelists for expert insights on AI governance and the future of compute.
ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI’s new web browser
This week on Mixture of Experts, we break down ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI’s new AI-powered web browser, and its impact on search. Plus, Andrej Karpathy’s AGI timeline, DeepSeek’s new OCR breakthrough, and whether your AI can get “brain rot.

You might like

3D render of several pieces and objects in spiral shape
Artificial intelligence

Explore more AI content
Isometric 3D render of watsonx Orchestrate logo
The 2025 Guide to Prompt Engineering

Your one-stop solution for mastering the art of prompting to unlock the full potential of AI
Illustration of a chameleon on a branch
AI Value Creators ebook

Beyond the generative AI mindset
watsonx.ai logo line-style illustration
watsonx.ai®

Step into the watsonx.ai developer studio
watsonx Orchestrate UI dashboard illustration
watsonx Orchestrate®

All your AI agents in an open solution, fully orchestrated
More AI news
  • Anthropic
  • Tesla AI chips
  • Baidu
  • AI cats
 Read the latest news Sign up for the Think Newsletter

Latest podcast episodes

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
GPT-5.1 and Kimi K2: What ‘Thinking AI’ really means
The Coherence Times podcast album art
How to put a superconducting quantum computer in the cloud
Transformers podcast artwork
Adaptability Quotient: The CIO edge in an AI world
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is agentic AI?
Security Intelligence podcast album art
AI slop in cybersecurity, OT security fails and lessons from the Louvre heist
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
1X NEO humanoid robot enters the home
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
What is agentic AI?
Security Intelligence podcast album art
How to break into an office: A social engineering expert talks physical security
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Creating Smarter Business with AI and Quantum
Transformers podcast artwork
The business case for multimodal AI and automation
The Coherence Times podcast album art
Inside Quantum Computers: Superconductors, Scaling & the Future
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market

Continue learning

What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube