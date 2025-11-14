Which model is better, GPT-5.1 or Kimi K2 Thinking? This week on Mixture of Experts, we have two new AI model releases: OpenAI’s GPT-5.1 and Moonshot AI’s new open-source reasoning model, Kimi K2 Thinking. We discuss user experience and personalization with AI tools and how open-source AI is changing the AI race. Finally, is Microsoft launching full “agentic users” for enterprise? Our experts discuss AI in enterprise—the risks and considerations for both technology and humans. Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Aaron Baughman and Mihai Criveti on this week’s Mixture of Experts, to learn more.
