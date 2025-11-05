Do you think you’re too smart to fall for a Black Friday scam? Generative AI might knock you down a few pegs. On this episode of Security Intelligence, host Matt Kosinski and panelists Suja Viswesan, Dave McGinnis and Nick Bradley discuss how threat actors are using AI to turbocharge holiday scam season. Plus:

IBM X-Force makes malware research tools public

The dark web job market is thriving

AI fraud schemes are getting quite elaborate

And the story of an enterprising insider threat who tried to turn his employer’s wind turbines into cryptojacking machines. Spoiler: He got caught.