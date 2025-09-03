03 September 2025
Cyber threats aren’t a matter of “if”—they’re a matter of “when.” In this episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Mike Gowen, Chief Revenue Officer at Celerity, to explore how sales, cybersecurity and AI are converging—and what executives must do to stay ahead.
With over 25 years in tech sales, Mike shares how executive conversations have shifted from product education to strategic enablement. He breaks down the shift toward operational resilience, the urgency of quantum readiness, and the real risks of poor AI implementation.
You’ll learn how to:
• Prepare for inevitable cyber threats with layered resilience
• Avoid costly AI missteps and drive real business value
• Build high-performing teams using a coach’s mindset
• Lead with trust in a fast-changing tech landscape
Mike’s leadership insights—shaped by his experience in team sports—offer a fresh take on adaptability, teamwork and transformation. Whether you're a CRO, CIO or business leader, this episode delivers actionable strategies and relatable stories to help you navigate tech-driven change.
