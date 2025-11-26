Trawling the honeypot: What it’s like to discover a new malware strain

Being a malware reverse engineer isn’t always glamorous work. You spend a lot of time digging through junk emails.

But when you find something in there—well, that’s a whole different story.

On this episode of Security Intelligence, X-Force Malware Reverse Engineer Raymond Joseph Alfonso tells us about the time he discovered a curious new malware loader in the honeypot. And that leads to a bigger conversation about how hackers hide malicious code from view—and some of the new techniques they’re cooking up to stay hidden.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
