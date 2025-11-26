Trawling the honeypot: What it’s like to discover a new malware strain

Being a malware reverse engineer isn’t always glamorous work. You spend a lot of time digging through junk emails.

But when you find something in there—well, that’s a whole different story.

On this episode of Security Intelligence, X-Force Malware Reverse Engineer Raymond Joseph Alfonso tells us about the time he discovered a curious new malware loader in the honeypot. And that leads to a bigger conversation about how hackers hide malicious code from view—and some of the new techniques they’re cooking up to stay hidden.

