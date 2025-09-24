AI ransomware, hiring fraud and the end of Scattered Lapsus$  Hunters

NEW

24 September 2025

An AI security CEO thinks we’re six months away from an “AI vulnerability cataclysm.” Is this threat legitimate or just fear-mongering? On this week’s episode, host Matt Kosinski and panelists Cris Thomas, Suja Viswesan and Troy Bettencourt debate whether we’re headed straight for an AI security disaster. We also react to reports on Scattered Spider’s return (surprise!), a potential new strain of the devastating Petya ransomware and a survey of common cloud misconfigurations. Plus: Hot takes on dumb cybersecurity rules. 

All this and more, on Security Intelligence.   

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity. 
View all Security Intelligence episodes
Subscribe now on your favorite platform YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted
AI apocalypse?

Our host, Matt Kosinski, asked our guests what’s the thing that worries you most about ai from the securtiy perspective? Watch their responses below!

Related resources

Close-up of a person writing code on a laptop
We can't stop social engineering for good, but we can fight back Why does social engineering work?
Team of programmers in data center
What is social engineering?
An email that seems to be from a trusted coworker requesting sensitive information, a threatening voicemail claiming to be from the IRS are just a few examples of social engineering.
Laptop with binary codes on screen at desk
What is cybersecurity?
By one estimate, cybercrime will cost the world economy USD 10.5 trillion per year by 2025.
What is cloud security?
Dive deep with Nataraj Nagaratnam from IBM® Cloud® as he explains cloud security and how enterprises can incorporate it into their business operations.
You might like
3D render of translucent cubes
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
Artwork for the X-Force 2025 thought leadership
IBM X-Force® 2025 Threat Intelligence Index
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 artwork
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
Follow us

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode
Cyber security concept and internet privacy data protection Modern showing padlock protecting business and financial data to protect persona