An AI security CEO thinks we’re six months away from an “AI vulnerability cataclysm.” Is this threat legitimate or just fear-mongering? On this week’s episode, host Matt Kosinski and panelists Cris Thomas, Suja Viswesan and Troy Bettencourt debate whether we’re headed straight for an AI security disaster. We also react to reports on Scattered Spider’s return (surprise!), a potential new strain of the devastating Petya ransomware and a survey of common cloud misconfigurations. Plus: Hot takes on dumb cybersecurity rules.

