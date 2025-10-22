RIP Windows 10, automated code repair and battling the payroll pirates

Is Windows 10 dead?

This week, panelists Michelle Alvarez, Sridhar Muppidi and Jeff Crume join host Bryan Clark to discuss support for Windows 10 coming to an end. We also talk AI use in SOCs, automated code repair and the battle against payroll pirates coming after your next paycheck.

  • 00:00 – Intro
  • 01:10 – RIP Windows 10
  • 08:38 – The future of SOCs
  • 19:41 – AI code repair
  • 31:27 – Plundering payroll pirates

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity. 
