A woman walks into the lobby of a corporate office. It’s the first time that she has ever set foot in this building. No one here has ever seen her before. She’s not an employee. She’s nobody’s guest. She has no credentials.

But you wouldn’t know that from the way people react to her. Actually, they don’t react at all. They tiredly ignore her, like a particularly dull office fixture. Not even a break room foosball table—more like a plastic potted plant bolted to the floor: always there and not worth stopping to admire.

Unobstructed, she strides right up to the reception desk.

“Hi there,” she chirps, a little sheepishly.

The receptionist’s head snaps up from her monitor, with an eagerness that suggests she’s happy for the distraction. (Jerry in accounting is yet again replying-all to emails that should really be private.)

The relief quickly gives way to puzzlement as she takes in the stranger at her desk. Her face crumples in thought as she tries—and fails—to place the visitor.

“I hate to bother you,” the woman continues, “but I’m interviewing at the office next door, and I spilled coffee all over my resume. Is there any way that I could ask you to print a new copy for me? I have the file right here.”

The woman produces a flash drive, with a flourish. Ta-da! The receptionist’s face softens into a smile. Of course she’ll help this poor, unfortunate soul. After some of the expletives she let fly in Los Angeles rush hour traffic this morning, she could use a little good karma.

The receptionist plugs the USB stick into her computer without a second thought. The two make small talk as she navigates to the lone file on the drive and double clicks, setting off a complex chain of events that will lead, by the end of the day, to compromising the entire network.

See, the resume isn’t a resume at all, but a cleverly disguised bit of malware, which is now secretly installing itself on the receptionist’s computer. She doesn’t suspect a thing, and who can blame her? The woman seems nice enough, and her parents raised her to be kind.