What is a cyber range?

Cyber ranges are modern battlefields for cybersecurity. Much like traditional shooting or military ranges that act as proving grounds for marksmanship and combat skills, cyber range platforms provide users with a safe environment to practice responding to real-world cyber challenges.

Within a secure and controlled setting, cyber ranges simulate complex networks and threats for cybersecurity training, allowing participants to learn and refine their strategies for defending against digital attacks. These training exercises offer realistic, real-time scenarios without putting actual systems at risk.

Using virtual machines, cyber ranges create realistic training environments that can be easily segmented from other networks such as a corporate LAN or the internet at large. These environments provide a safe space for experimentation and testing various cybersecurity tools and functionality.

Target infrastructures within the cyber range mirror actual servers, firewalls, routers, storage devices, and personal computers. This allows users to deploy real-world cybersecurity tools such as penetration testing, intrusion detection systems and digital forensics tools. Participants can also safely practice defending against specific cyberthreats such as malware and ransomware.

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework, which was designed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is commonly used in cyber ranges. The NIST framework is a guide based on five core functions—identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover—that provides a structured approach to cybersecurity strategy and risk management.

By incorporating the NIST framework into cyber range exercises, organizations can align their training with industry standards and best practices. This offers participants practical, real-world experience and enhances the organizations’ security posture.

A cyber range often features a learning management system (LMS) for organizing coursework and tracking students' progress and performance. Instructors use the LMS to define the curriculum and facilitate communication, assignments, and assessments. By combining advanced technology with targeted learning and testing opportunities, cyber ranges prepare cybersecurity professionals to confront evolving challenges.

There are 4 common types of cyber ranges: