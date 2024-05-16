What is a cyber range?

Published: 16 May 2024
Contributors: Matthew Finio, Amanda Downie
A cyber range is a virtual environment for cybersecurity training, testing, and research that simulates real-world networks and cyberattacks.
Cyber ranges are modern battlefields for cybersecurity. Much like traditional shooting or military ranges that act as proving grounds for marksmanship and combat skills, cyber range platforms provide users with a safe environment to practice responding to real-world cyber challenges.
Within a secure and controlled setting, cyber ranges simulate complex networks and threats for cybersecurity training, allowing participants to learn and refine their strategies for defending against digital attacks. These training exercises offer realistic, real-time scenarios without putting actual systems at risk.
Using virtual machines, cyber ranges create realistic training environments that can be easily segmented from other networks such as a corporate LAN or the internet at large. These environments provide a safe space for experimentation and testing various cybersecurity tools and functionality.
Target infrastructures within the cyber range mirror actual servers, firewalls, routers, storage devices, and personal computers. This allows users to deploy real-world cybersecurity tools such as penetration testing, intrusion detection systems and digital forensics tools. Participants can also safely practice defending against specific cyberthreats such as malware and ransomware.
The NIST Cybersecurity Framework, which was designed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is commonly used in cyber ranges. The NIST framework is a guide based on five core functions—identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover—that provides a structured approach to cybersecurity strategy and risk management.
By incorporating the NIST framework into cyber range exercises, organizations can align their training with industry standards and best practices. This offers participants practical, real-world experience and enhances the organizations’ security posture.
A cyber range often features a learning management system (LMS) for organizing coursework and tracking students' progress and performance. Instructors use the LMS to define the curriculum and facilitate communication, assignments, and assessments. By combining advanced technology with targeted learning and testing opportunities, cyber ranges prepare cybersecurity professionals to confront evolving challenges.
There are 4 common types of cyber ranges:
A cyber range consists of various technical components that work together to create a realistic and controlled environment for cybersecurity training, testing and research:
A key component, the RLMS combines features of a traditional learning management system (LMS) with the specific needs of a cyber range. It provides educational resources, tracks participants' progress, and manages course curricula and assessments. It also integrates with other cyber range components to create a comprehensive experience.
The orchestration layer coordinates the various technology and service components of the cyber range. It integrates the underlying infrastructure, virtualization, or isolation layers and the target infrastructure. The layer also supports dynamic range extensibility, including compatibility with public cloud, private cloud, and dedicated hard-wired infrastructures.
This infrastructure includes networks, servers and storage, which may consist of physical devices such as switches, routers, firewalls, and endpoints. Many cyber ranges are changing to cloud-based and software-defined virtual infrastructure for scalability, cost-effectiveness, and extensibility. The choice of infrastructure greatly impacts the realism of the range.
Most cyber ranges employ virtualization to reduce the amount of physical equipment needed. This is typically done with hypervisor-based solutions or software-defined infrastructure. Virtualization creates a separation between the physical infrastructure and the simulated environment, which can affect realism and introduce some latency. However, virtualization acts as a protective barrier and helps make cyber ranges more cost effective.
The target infrastructure is the simulated environment where training occurs, sometimes replicating the student's actual IT and security infrastructure. It includes profiles of commercially available servers, storage systems, endpoints, applications, and firewalls. Advanced cyber range platforms might incorporate threat intelligence data and frameworks such as MITRE ATT&CK to simulate realistic attack techniques.
The target infrastructure often incorporates the use of red teams and blue teams during exercises. Red teams simulate attackers and attempt to take advantage of vulnerabilities within the environment, while blue teams focus on defending against these attacks.
Cyber ranges were originally used primarily by military and government agencies. They are now used by a broad range of businesses and organizations due to their cost-effectiveness and valuable opportunities to upskill security team members. Cyber ranges offer essential training for various people and groups:
Cyber ranges are a critical tool for cybersecurity professionals. They offer a safe and controlled training platform for cybersecurity workforce development. Here are several reasons why cyber ranges are important:
