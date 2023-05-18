What is the MITRE ATT&CK framework?

MITRE ATT&CK supports a number of activities and technologies that organizations use to optimize their security operations and improve their overall security posture.

Alert triage, threat detection and response. The information in MITRE ATT&CK is extremely valuable for sifting through and prioritizing the deluge of security-related alerts generated by software and devices on a typical enterprise network. In fact, many enterprise security solutions—including SIEM (security information and event management), UEBA (user and entity behavior analytics), EDR (endpoint detection and response) and XDR (extended detection and response)—can ingest information from MITRE ATT&CK and use it to triage alerts, enrich cyber threat intelligence from other sources and trigger incident response playbooks or automated threat responses.

Threat hunting. Threat hunting is a proactive security exercise in which security analysts search their network for threats that have slipped past existing cybersecurity measures. MITRE ATT&CK information on adversary tactics, techniques and procedures provide literally hundreds of points for starting or continuing threat hunts.

Red teaming/adversary emulation. Security teams can use the information in MITRE ATT&CK to simulate real-world cyberattacks. These simulations can test the effectiveness of the security policies, practices and solutions they have in place, and help identify vulnerabilities that need to be addressed.

Security gap analysis and security operations center (SOC) maturity assessments. Security gap analysis compares an organization’s existing cybersecurity practices and technologies against current industry standard. An SOC maturity assessment evaluates the maturity of an organization’s SOC based on its ability to consistently block or mitigate cyberthreats or cyberattacks with minimal or no manual intervention. In each case, MITRE ATT&CK data can help organizations conduct these assessments using the latest data on cyberthreat tactics, techniques and mitigations.