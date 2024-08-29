What are breach and attack simulations?

Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) is an automated and continuous software-based approach to offensive security. Similar to other forms of security validation such as red teaming and penetration testing, BAS complements more traditional security tools by simulating cyberattacks to test security controls and provide actionable insights.
Like a red team exercise, breach and attack simulations use the real-world attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) employed by hackers to proactively identify and mitigate security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by actual threat actors. However, unlike red teaming and pen testing, BAS tools are fully automated and can provide more comprehensive results with fewer resources in the time between more hands-on security tests. Providers such as SafeBreach, XM Cyber, and Cymulate, offer cloud-based solutions which allow for the easy integration of BAS tools without implementing any new hardware.
As a security control validation tool, BAS solutions help organizations gain a better understanding of their security gaps, as well as provide valuable guidance for prioritized remediation.
Breach and attack simulation helps security teams to:
BAS solutions replicate many different types of attack paths, attack vectors and attack scenarios. Based on the real-world TTPs used by threat actors as outlined in the threat intelligence found in the MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Killchain frameworks, BAS solutions can simulate:
Regardless of the type of attack, BAS platforms simulate, assess and validate the most current attack techniques used by advanced persistent threats (APTs) and other malicious entities along the entire attack path. Once an attack is completed, a BAS platform will then provide a detailed report including a prioritized list of remediation steps should any critical vulnerabilities be discovered.
The BAS process begins with the selection of a specific attack scenario from a customizable dashboard. Besides running many types of known attack patterns derived from emerging threats or custom-defined situations, they can also perform attack simulations based on the strategies of known APT groups, whose methods may vary depending on an organization’s given industry.
After an attack scenario is initiated, BAS tools deploy virtual agents within an organization’s network. These agents attempt to breach protected systems and move laterally to access critical assets or sensitive data. Unlike traditional penetration testing or red teaming, BAS programs can use credentials and internal system knowledge that attackers may not have. In this way, BAS software can simulate both outsider and insider attacks in a process that is similar to purple teaming.
After completing a simulation, the BAS platform generates a comprehensive vulnerability report validating the efficacy of various security controls from firewalls to endpoint security, including:
While not intended to replace other cybersecurity protocols, BAS solutions can significantly improve an organization’s security posture. According to a Gartner research report (link resides outside of ibm.com), BAS can help security teams uncover up to 30-50% more vulnerabilities compared to traditional vulnerability assessment tools. The main benefits of breach and attack simulation are:
While integrating well with many different types of security tools, industry data indicates a growing trend toward integrating breach and attack simulation and attack surface management (ASM) tools in the near future. As Security and Trust Research Director of the International Data Corporation, Michelle Abraham said, “Attack surface management and breach and attack simulation allow security defenders to be more proactive in managing risk.”
Whereas vulnerability management and vulnerability scanning tools assess an organization from within, attack surface management is the continuous discovery, analysis, remediation and monitoring of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors that make up an organization’s attack surface. Similar to other attack simulation tools, ASM assumes the perspective of an outside attacker and assesses an organization’s outward-facing presence.
Accelerating trends toward increased cloud computing, IoT devices, and shadow IT (i.e., the unsanctioned use of unsecured devices) all increase an organization’s potential cyber exposure. ASM solutions scan these attack vectors for potential vulnerabilities, while BAS solutions incorporate that data to better perform attack simulations and security testing to determine the effectiveness of security controls in place.
The overall result is a much clearer understanding of an organization’s defenses, from internal employee awareness to sophisticated cloud security concerns. When knowing is more than half the battle, this critical insight is invaluable for organizations seeking to fortify their security.
