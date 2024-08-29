What are breach and attack simulations?

BAS solutions replicate many different types of attack paths, attack vectors and attack scenarios. Based on the real-world TTPs used by threat actors as outlined in the threat intelligence found in the MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Killchain frameworks, BAS solutions can simulate:

Network and infiltration attacks

Lateral movement

Phishing

Endpoint and gateway attacks

Malware attacks

Ransomware attacks

Regardless of the type of attack, BAS platforms simulate, assess and validate the most current attack techniques used by advanced persistent threats (APTs) and other malicious entities along the entire attack path. Once an attack is completed, a BAS platform will then provide a detailed report including a prioritized list of remediation steps should any critical vulnerabilities be discovered.

The BAS process begins with the selection of a specific attack scenario from a customizable dashboard. Besides running many types of known attack patterns derived from emerging threats or custom-defined situations, they can also perform attack simulations based on the strategies of known APT groups, whose methods may vary depending on an organization’s given industry.

After an attack scenario is initiated, BAS tools deploy virtual agents within an organization’s network. These agents attempt to breach protected systems and move laterally to access critical assets or sensitive data. Unlike traditional penetration testing or red teaming, BAS programs can use credentials and internal system knowledge that attackers may not have. In this way, BAS software can simulate both outsider and insider attacks in a process that is similar to purple teaming.

After completing a simulation, the BAS platform generates a comprehensive vulnerability report validating the efficacy of various security controls from firewalls to endpoint security, including: