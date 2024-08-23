What is red teaming?

This blog post is part of the “All You Need to Know About Red Teaming” series by the IBM Security® Randori team. The Randori platform combines attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming (CART) to improve your security posture.

“No battle plan survives contact with the enemy,” wrote military theorist, Helmuth von Moltke, who believed in developing a series of options for battle instead of a single plan. Today, cybersecurity teams continue to learn this lesson the hard way. According to an IBM Security X-Force study, the time to execute ransomware attacks dropped by 94% over the last few years—with attackers moving faster. What previously took them months to achieve, now takes mere days.

To shut down vulnerabilities and improve resiliency, organizations need to test their security operations before threat actors do. Red team operations are arguably one of the best ways to do so.