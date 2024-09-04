How continuous automated red teaming (CART) can help improve your cybersecurity posture

A famous quote states: “In theory, theory and practice are the same. In practice, they are not.” The best way to learn how to prevent and recover from cyberattacks is to practice by conducting red team activities. Otherwise, without proof of which security tactics are working, resources can easily be wasted on ineffective technologies and programs.

It’s hard to tell what really works, what doesn’t, where you need to make additional investments and which investments weren’t worth it until you have the opportunity to engage with an adversary who is trying to beat you.

During red team exercises, organizations pit their security controls, defenses, practices and internal stakeholders against a dedicated adversary that mounts an attack simulation. This is the real value of red team assessments. They give security leaders a true-to-life appraisal of their organization’s cybersecurity and insight into how hackers might exploit different security vulnerabilities. After all, you don’t get to ask a nation-state attacker what you missed or what they did that worked really well, so it’s hard for you to get the feedback you need to actually assess the program.

Moreover, every red team operation creates an opportunity for measurement and improvement. It’s possible to gain a high-level picture of whether an investment—such as security tools, testers or awareness training—is helping in the mitigation of various security threats.

Red team members also help companies evolve beyond a find-and-fix mentality to a categorical defense mentality. Turning attackers loose on your network security can be scary — but the hackers are already trying every door handle in your security infrastructure. Your best bet is to find the unlocked doors before they do.