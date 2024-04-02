One- third of attackable network assets are unmanaged or unknown—offering easy targets for attackers and risking unintended data exposure. The challenge of keeping this data safe is only growing as businesses quickly expand through acquisitions and make internal systems externally accessible on the cloud to remote workers. Adversaries are taking advantage of this increased rate of change, decreasing their time to attack from months to days.
IBM X-Force Randori Attack Targeted Services allows you to test, validate and improve your security posture continuously. These services extend the benefits of attack surface management by adding objective-driven campaigns and after-action reporting. IBM establishes an ethical red team tailored to your objectives while top cybersecurity experts from diverse backgrounds help provide flexible and comprehensive security assessments. Every month, this service provides 1-week of human-led exercises to simulate targeted threat actors. They focus on your organization’s high-value assets attempting to bypass existing defensive measures and identifying gaps.
For the rest of the month, the operator engages in a full-scale recon mission—sifting through data, pinpointing vulnerabilities, and strategizing for defense. These insights aim to help bolster your security to prevent, detect, and respond to real-world attack techniques.
30% reduction in time to triage exposures for remediation.*
90% reduction in exposure analysis efforts.*
Labor savings of up to 75% from augmented red team activities.*
Shift your organizational mindset from find-and-fix to proactive resilience by testing your security program (people, processes, and technologies).
Outpace change by using iterative and continuous validation that targets your security blind spots.
Reduce resource constraints and amplify your team expertise with IBM X-Force’s ethical red team tailored to your objectives.
Learn how you can extend the benefits of attack surface management with continuous automated red teaming. Clarify your cyber risk, validate your security at scale, and extend your security expertise with comprehensive security assessments.
Understand gaps in defensive strategies by simulating advanced attack techniques favored by criminals.
Find detailed information on how our expert team of hackers, responders, researchers, and analysts use offensive and defensive strategies powered by cutting-edge threat intelligence to help your organization prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from cybersecurity incidents.
IBM X-Force Red uses the same tactics, tools, techniques and mindsets as attackers to uncover and help organizations fix those vulnerabilities. We can help you stay ahead of attackers and protect your most valuable data.
Explore to learn how adversary simulation services can help test, measure, and improve detection and response capabilities.
Create immersive simulations to guide your team through realistic breach scenarios, helping ensure you can respond and recover from enterprise-level cyber security incidents, manage vulnerabilities, and build a stronger security culture in your organization.
* The Total Economic ImpactTM of IBM Randori is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of IBM, June 2023. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.