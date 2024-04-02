One- third of attackable network assets are unmanaged or unknown—offering easy targets for attackers and risking unintended data exposure. The challenge of keeping this data safe is only growing as businesses quickly expand through acquisitions and make internal systems externally accessible on the cloud to remote workers. Adversaries are taking advantage of this increased rate of change, decreasing their time to attack from months to days.

IBM X-Force Randori Attack Targeted Services allows you to test, validate and improve your security posture continuously. These services extend the benefits of attack surface management by adding objective-driven campaigns and after-action reporting. IBM establishes an ethical red team tailored to your objectives while top cybersecurity experts from diverse backgrounds help provide flexible and comprehensive security assessments. Every month, this service provides 1-week of human-led exercises to simulate targeted threat actors. They focus on your organization’s high-value assets attempting to bypass existing defensive measures and identifying gaps.

For the rest of the month, the operator engages in a full-scale recon mission—sifting through data, pinpointing vulnerabilities, and strategizing for defense. These insights aim to help bolster your security to prevent, detect, and respond to real-world attack techniques.

