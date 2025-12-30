What is bring your own key (BYOK)?

Often, a cloud service provider controls the encryption keys that provide data protection for an organization’s cloud-hosted assets. However, in a BYOK model, the organization controls its own encryption keys so no external entity can access its cloud data without its authorization.

Encryption keys transform plain text into unreadable ciphertext to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access. They can also decrypt ciphertext back into readable form for authorized users.

BYOK helps ensure that encryption keys are managed according to an organization’s security policies and are aligned with industry standards such as NIST guidelines and FIPS 140-2, regardless of cloud provider.

Most major cloud providers—including IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud—offer BYOK to their customers.