What is a brute force attack?

A brute force attack is a type of cyberattack in which hackers try to gain unauthorized access to an account or encrypted data through trial and error, attempting several login credentials or encryption keys until they find the correct password. Brute force attacks often target authentication systems such as website login pages, secure shell (SSH) servers or password-protected files.



Unlike other cyberattacks, which exploit software vulnerabilities, brute force attacks leverage computing power and automation to guess passwords or keys. Basic brute force attempts use automated scripts or bots to test thousands of password combinations per minute—much like a thief trying every possible combination on a padlock until it opens.

Weak or simple passwords make the job easier, while strong ones can render this type of attack extremely time-consuming or impractical. However, more advanced brute force techniques are constantly being developed.

To illustrate the speed and scale of today's escalating cyber threats, consider that Microsoft blocks an average of 4,000 identity attacks per second. Yet attackers continue to push boundaries. Specialized password cracking rigs can achieve roughly 7.25 trillion password attempts in that same second.

And now, with the emergence of quantum computing and the need for post-quantum cryptography, brute force attacks are no longer limited by today’s hardware. Modern cryptographic methods for authentication, such as RSA encryption, rely on the computational difficulty of factoring large numbers into prime numbers.