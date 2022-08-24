What is vulnerability management?

Risk-based vulnerability management (RBVM) is a relatively new approach to vulnerability management. RVBM combines stakeholder-specific vulnerability data with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance vulnerability management in three important ways.

More context for more effective prioritization. Traditional vulnerability management solutions determine criticality by using industry-standard resources like the CVSS or the NIST NVD. These resources rely on generalities that can determine the average criticality of a vulnerability across all organizations. But they lack stakeholder-specific vulnerability data that can result in dangerous over- or under-prioritization of a vulnerability’s criticality to a specific company.

For example, because no security team has the time or resources to address every vulnerability in its network, many prioritize vulnerabilities with a “high” (7.0-8.9) or “critical” (9.0-10.0) CVSS score. However, if a “critical” vulnerability exists in an asset that doesn’t store or process any sensitive information, or offers no pathways to high-value segments of the network, remediation may not be worth it.

Vulnerabilities with low CVSS scores can be a bigger threat to some organizations than others. The Heartbleed bug, discovered in 2014, was rated as “medium” (5.0) on the CVSS scale. Even so, hackers used it to pull off large-scale attacks, such as stealing the data of 4.5 million patients from one of the largest US hospital chains.

RBVM supplements scoring with stakeholder-specific vulnerability data—the number and criticality of the asset that is affected, how the assets are connected to other assets, and the potential damage an exploit might cause—as well as data on how cybercriminals interact with vulnerabilities in the real world. It uses machine learning to formulate risk scores that more accurately reflect each vulnerability’s risk to the organization specifically. This enables IT security teams to prioritize a smaller number of critical vulnerabilities without sacrificing network security.

Real-time discovery. In RBVM, vulnerability scans are often conducted in real-time rather than on a recurring schedule. Additionally, RBVM solutions can monitor a broader array of assets: Whereas traditional vulnerability scanners are usually limited to known assets directly connected to the network, RBVM tools can typically scan on-premises and remote mobile devices, cloud assets, third-party apps, and other resources.

Automated reassessment. In an RBVM process, reassessment can be automated by continuous vulnerability scanning. In traditional vulnerability management, reassessment may require an intentional network scan or penetration test.