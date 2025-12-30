What is the dark web?

The darknet is the network infrastructure—the interconnected computers and other devices—that enables access to dark web content.

The terms “darknet” and “dark web” are often used as synonyms, much the same way that “internet” and “web” are used interchangeably. But technically, the internet is a network of connected devices, and the web is a layer of information (websites, apps and other services) that people can access through the internet.

The same distinction holds for the darknet and the dark web. The darknet is the infrastructure, and the dark web is the content that is accessible through that infrastructure.

There are many different darknets, with the Tor network being the most famous. (For more information, see “What is Tor?”) Other darknets include the Invisible Internet Project (I2P) and Hyphanet.

Most darknets are overlay networks, distinct subnetworks that exist within a larger network. That larger network is, typically, the internet itself.

But darknets are insulated from the public internet, and users cannot easily reach them through regular browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge. Users need special software, permissions or configurations to get on a darknet.

Many darknets, such as Tor, are run by volunteers and nonprofits, with people freely donating their own machines to act as network nodes. Others are decentralized peer-to-peer networks or invitation-only private networks.

One other thing makes darknets different from the broader internet and other overlay networks. Darknets intentionally hide users’ identities through multilayered encryption, onion routing and other methods.