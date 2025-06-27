What is an identity fabric?

Identity fabrics enable organizations to integrate the disparate identity systems of different apps, assets and services. The organization can enforce unified access policies, monitor user activity, address vulnerabilities and implement consistent security controls across all systems.

Identity and access management systems are critical identity security tools. They help protect digital identities, block unauthorized activity and ensure that the right people can access the right resources for the right reasons.

However, most organizations find themselves managing multiple IAM solutions connected to multiple user directories. At the least, most organizations use one IAM solution for internal users and a separate customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution for customers and other external users.

But many organizations deal with more than just two identity systems. Each legacy app, cloud provider and on-premises system might have its own IAM solution and directory service.

These identity silos provide an inconsistent user experience, as each system might require separate credentials, permission levels and security measures.

Moreover, disconnected identity systems pose significant security risks. User identities are a top target for cyberattacks. The X-Force Threat Intelligence Index reports that credential theft is the most common impact faced by victims of breaches.

Without a centralized approach, it can be challenging to apply strong cybersecurity measures, such as passwordless authentication with FIDO passkeys, risk-based authentication (RBA) and real-time identity threat management. Some IAM systems might not even support some of these measures.

An identity fabric solution offers a unified layer for managing and securing digital identities across apps, assets and cloud providers. It provides organizations with greater visibility into user accounts and activity, and more consistent control over the policies and processes that protect users across every system, application and platform.