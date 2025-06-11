As organizations manage thousands of user accounts across on-premises systems, cloud services and software as a service (SaaS) apps, tracking who has access to what becomes increasingly complex.

Each digital identity—whether representing a user, device or application—is a potential gateway to critical systems and sensitive data. Without proper governance, this sprawling ecosystem creates significant security risks and compliance challenges.

According to the IBM® Cost of a Data Breach Report, stolen or compromised credentials are the most common initial breach vector, responsible for 16% of data breaches. When hackers get their hands on legitimate credentials, they can move freely through networks, accessing sensitive data and systems.

Identity governance and administration solutions help protect against identity-based attacks and prevent potential data breaches.

IGA tools can automate user provisioning, implement access policies and conduct regular access reviews throughout the entire identity lifecycle, from onboarding through deprovisioning at offboarding. These functions give organizations more oversight over user permissions and activity, which makes it easier to detect—and stop—privilege misuse and abuse.

IGA solutions also help ensure ongoing regulatory compliance with mandates such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act. IGA helps ensure that access to sensitive systems and data is correctly assigned and regularly reviewed, while generating audit trails to support both internal and external audits.