What is nonhuman identity?

Nonhuman identities are cornerstones of automation. They enable software, hardware and other resources to connect, communicate and carry out tasks without requiring human oversight.

Consider an automated backup service that automatically copies a company’s sensitive data to a secure cloud storage system every night. Neither the database nor the cloud storage system would grant access to a random human without valid credentials. The same holds for software. So the backup service is given an identity. This identity means that the backup service can authenticate itself to the database and storage system, which in turn can trust that this service is authorized to do what it’s doing.

The number of NHIs in enterprise systems has grown over the years, driven largely by the rise of cloud services, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Estimates vary—from 45:1 to 92:1—but in the average IT system, nonhumans significantly outnumber humans

This explosion of NHIs brings new security challenges. According to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, identity-based attacks—where hackers abuse valid account credentials to gain access to networks—are one of the most common cyberattack methods, accounting for 30% of breaches.

And nonhuman identities are particularly attractive pieces of the enterprise attack surface, as they often have elevated permissions and fewer security controls than human accounts.

The field of nonhuman identity management has arisen to help combat the unique security risks posed by nonhuman identities and improve overall identity security posture.