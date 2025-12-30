What is nonhuman identity?

NHIs primarily exist to streamline workflows by enabling greater automation.
NHIs identify apps, hardware, bots, AI agents and other things within an IT ecosystem, much the same way human users have identities in a traditional identity and access management system (IAM).
By assigning unique identities to nonhuman entities, IT and security pros can grant them tailored privileges, enforce security policies, track their activity and more effectively apply access controls.
- If a nonhuman entity does not have a distinct identity, there’s nothing to assign privileges to.
- An app or device cannot authenticate itself unless it has an identity to authenticate against.
- One cannot track activity without an identity to which that activity can be attributed.
- Access controls can be enforced only if there’s an identity to enforce them on.
As an example use case, consider a billing system that uses data from an accounting platform and a customer relationship management (CRM) system to generate and send invoices.
To conduct this process manually, someone would need to go into each database, pull the relevant data, correlate it, calculate the bill, generate the invoice and send it to the customer.
The process can be automated, but because it involves sensitive data, it requires strong security measures. NHIs enable secure communication between the three systems and the enforcement of access policies so that data is not misused:
- NHIs give the three systems a way to authenticate to one another, mitigating the risk of imposter systems slipping into the mix.
- NHIs enable the organization to assign the billing system the least privileges it needs to do its job. Perhaps the billing system can only read data, not write it, and it can access the accounting and CRM tools only during certain times of the day.
- NHIs make it easier for the organization to monitor the behavior of all three systems throughout the process, creating an audit trail.
Ultimately, NHIs enable the secure automation of complex IT and business operations. Backups, system updates and even user authentication can all occur in the background, without disrupting human users’ activity.