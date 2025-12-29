What is data discovery?

During data discovery, data professionals identify and extract raw data from across an organization’s databases, applications, internal files and other repositories. They examine the data’s characteristics, format, lineage, quality and potential uses of the data—a process called data profiling—laying the groundwork for successful data ingestion. Insights uncovered during the data discovery process are used to inform and streamline business decisions in areas such as marketing strategies, customer experiences and supply chain operations.

Exploratory data analysis (EDA) is a widely used approach for data discovery. In EDA, statistical methods and algorithms are deployed to investigate datasets and summarize their main characteristics. These findings help data scientists determine how best to manipulate data sources to get valuable insights.

Besides helping organizations identify and leverage all their data sources, data discovery also enhances data security, improves data accuracy and supports compliance with certain data privacy regulations. When augmented by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques, it can give organizations even greater visibility into and control over their data assets.