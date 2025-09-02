What is data validation?

Today, enterprises routinely amass large datasets containing terabytes or petabytes of data. This information comes from various data sources, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices or social media, and is often moved to data warehouses and other target systems. But information coming from a wide range of sources, combined with the scale of massive data migrations, can set the stage for a host of problems: inconsistent formats and discrepancies, duplicate data, incomplete data fields, data entry errors and even data poisoning.

These data quality problems can compromise data integrity and imperil informed decision-making. And invalid data doesn’t only create headaches for data analysts; it’s also a problem for engineers, data scientists and others who work with AI models.

AI models, including machine learning models and generative AI models, require reliable, accurate data for model training and performance. As effective AI implementation becomes a critical competitive advantage, businesses can’t afford to have invalid data jeopardize their AI efforts. Enterprises use data validation processes to help ensure the quality of data is sufficient for use in data analytics and AI.

In addition, data validation has become increasingly important in relation to regulatory compliance. For instance, the EU Artificial Intelligence Act requires that data validation for "high-risk" AI systems be subject to rigorous data governance practices.